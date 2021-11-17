World COPD Day: Cold Weather, Air Pollution Can Increase The Risk Of COPD In COVID Survivors

Chilly winter temperatures combined with air pollution can exacerbate lung disease problems in COVID-19 survivors. Here are some ways to mitigate the risk of developing lung problems like COPD.

Environmental factors are a major contributor to a range of health conditions around the world. The mix of cold winter temperatures and air pollution have aggravated the complications of lung diseases in patients. Smoking is a major risk factor for lung cancer as well as various respiratory diseases, but emissions from vehicles, factories, power generation, burning of fossil fuels, domestic burning, wildfires, and other sources have also resulted in lung diseases.

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, leading to a rise in the number of deaths. Another complex condition caused by exposure to toxic air is COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). The cold winter air irritates the lungs' airways, worsening the condition of chronic lung patients. Lung disorders are caused by a variety of factors, including the presence of radioactivity in the environment or soil, secondary smoking, and genetic mutations. When these elements increase in the winter, everything becomes riskier, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, and COVID-19 survivors.

When To See The Doctor

Early diagnosis increases the scope of recovery from diseases. It is important to keep your body in check so that abnormalities can be recognized and can be treated easily. Some of the common symptoms of COPD are:

breathing difficulties

chest pain/ tightness

abdominal or chest pain while coughing

wet cough with yellowish or green sputum, or dry cough

weakness or tiredness throughout the day

swelling in the lower body (calves, feet, or ankles)

frequent lung infection , coughing out of blood (Hemoptysis)

The symptoms of COPD get more acute with time. Therefore, it is advisable not to take them lightly and at the same time, do not delay the treatment of the symptoms that remain persistent for long.

Risk Factors Of COPD

Inhaling fumes of cigarettes, pipes, cigars, and other tobacco products can be as dangerous as smoking. Stay away from smoking areas to avoid the risk

Inhaling air pollutants present in the atmosphere can affect the lungs, which can also cause lung cancer

Inherited lung abnormalities can result in an uncontrolled division of cells that develop into lung problems

Breathing hazardous gases, outdoor pollution, and incomplete combustion are also issues

Accidentally inhaling elements like asbestos, arsenic, chromium, and nickel also causes chronic lung diseases

When the body detects anything harmful, its defence mechanism tries to repair itself, but repetitive exposure can impact the body severely.

Taking Care Of COPD

Cold, COVID, and air pollution together is like a triple attack on the body. Here are a few methods that can help you fight against all these problems and protect you from chronic lung diseases like COPD:

Avoid smoking and drinking

Stay warm, and don't stay outside in cold weather for a long time

Wear full sleeves, sweaters, socks, and all the necessary clothes to maintain your body temperature

Drink hot water, soup, and other hot drinks to relieve sour throat

Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables to boost your immunity

Add ginger, garlic, turmeric to your diet, easy home remedy

Adhere to medicines and inhalers

Staying fit and active plays a vital role in maintaining health. With that, stay aware and monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and other symptoms for prevention.

(The article is contributed by Dr Davinder Kundra, Consultant Pulmonology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi)