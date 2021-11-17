World COPD Day 2021: Demand For Mechanical Ventilators Soars As Covid-19 And COPD Cases Surge

The burden of COPD remains even in the Covid-19 era. The World COPD Day 2021 also highlights the fact that there is never a more important time to focus on lung health.

While the battle against Covid-19 continues, experts have raised concerns over the rising cases of Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), which is responsible for the second highest number of fatalities after heart disease in India. For the unversed, COPD is a set of progressive lung diseases, and comprises a number of conditions such as Emphysema and Chronic Bronchitis impinging on lung systems and causing difficulty in breathing. Covid-19 is a new phenomenon, but COPD has remained a longstanding challenge for health authorities anywhere in the world including India, health experts noted on the occasion of the World COPD Day 2021.

Ashok Patel, the founder and brain behind Max Ventilator, highlighting the prevalence of COPD in the country and the burden on healthcare systems during the pandemic. He said, "In these times of pandemic, along with the surge in demand for ventilators for Covid patients, the continued requirement by COPD patients has further pushed up the demand for these lifesaving devices."

"While oxygen therapy is used for some mild cases and non-invasive ventilation is successfully used for a few cases, for almost all severe COPD cases, mechanical ventilators have been the go-to devices for caregivers and patients. As such, depending on the severity of the condition, invasive as well as non-invasive ventilators have been put to great use for COPD patients. In other words, whereas a ventilator becomes a longstanding life-supporting aid for some COPD patients, for many it turns out to be a lifesaving device at that moment in time," he added.

Being a progressive disease, some COPD patients are at high risk of prolonged ventilation. Nearly 1.71 lakh Covid patients alone are on ventilators in the country, if combined with COPD patients this number could rise much higher, Max Ventilators noted in a press release.

Seek medical attention on time to avoid prolonged ventilation

Because COPD is progressive in nature, and its onset is gradual and occurs over a longer time, patients often fail to read the symptoms correctly and timely. Hence, they fail to get requisite medical attention on time.

"Although many of us don't realize it and are often dismissive of cold, cough and minor breathing problems as temporary and seasonal, a full-fledged COPD condition stealthily builds up over a period of time. And by the time a patient takes action and gets medical attention, it is too late and the disease becomes a lifelong part of his existence, acutely debilitating and disruptive of his daily and regular functioning. And for the more unfortunate, it can even reach the terminal stage from where there is no return. And in those cases, ventilators can only serve as end-of-life care devices," said Dr. Rajesh G Gajara, MD (Medicine), Consultant Physician and Cardiologist, Fortis, Mulund, Mumbai.

You may like to read

"Research has shown that patients with COPD were much more likely to be admitted to an ICU with greater lengths of stay during their terminal hospitalization, than patients with lung cancer. Therefore, on this occasion of COPD Day, we must educate people on this dreaded disease and its symptoms while underlining the need to take early preventive measures," Dr. Gajara added.

Healthy Lungs Never More Important

The theme for World COPD Day 2021 is "Healthy Lungs Never More Important". It aims to highlight that the burden of COPD remains even in the Covid-19 era, and there is never a more important time to focus on lung health.

The lungs keep us alive, but we take them for granted. COPD is rising because of poor air quality in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. That is why it is important to prioritize your lung health, said Dr. Chetan Rao Vaddepally, Consultant Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

On this occasion of COPD Day, Dr.Vaddepally also shared tips to prevent or manage COPD. Keep reading:

Understand the Causes of COPD

The cause of COPD is usually long-term exposure to irritants that damage the lungs and airways. These include secondhand smoke, air pollution, and chemical fumes or dust from the environment or workplace. Although the main reason for COPD is tobacco smoking, poor air quality in cities is blamed for the rising cases. In addition, commonly used things like mosquito repellent coils can cause COPD, as exposure to the same at night was found to be equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes together.

Watch out for the early symptoms of COPD

Some of the early symptoms of COPD include shortness of breath especially after modest physical activity, mild cough, wheezing and feeling of tightness in chest. As the disease progresses, the patient may experience more severe symptoms such as:

chronic cough with the need to clear mucus

bouts of frequent cold

fatigue and lack of energy

swelling of feet, ankles and legs,

turning blue or grey of lips and fingernails.

With Emphysema slowly damaging air sacs in the lungs and disrupting outward airflow, Chronic Bronchitis leads to narrowing of bronchial tubes and building up of mucus which needs to be repeatedly removed through coughing, experts explained.

A few symptoms may overlap with Covid-19. So, it is important to visit a doctor to carry out a correct diagnose.

Diagnosis and treatment of COPD

To diagnose chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, health care professionals will evaluate symptoms, ask for patients' complete health history based on the risk factors, symptoms, and spirometry (lung function tests).

Bronchodilators and inhaled corticosteroids are the main pharmacological agents used. The combination of drugs used depends on the category of COPD. The drugs are mostly prescribed in inhalational form (inhalers, nebulization). Surgical options like lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS) and advanced bronchoscopic interventions for the treatment of severe COPD are also available now.

What can you do to manage your COPD?

According to Dr.Vaddepally, a combination of lifestyle changes, exercise, and medication treatments can help patients to live better with chronic bronchitis. He explains -

Regular activity: Being active and exercising can help to improve your breathing, fitness, and quality of life. One should not avoid activities that make breathless. Regular exercise can help reverse this by strengthening your muscles.

Breathing Control: Techniques and positions are there that can help you to cope when you get out of breath and feel more in control of your breathing. Talk to your respiratory physiotherapist or nurse to find out what works for you.

A healthy diet and healthy weight: A balanced diet supplies the nutrients your body needs to work effectively and maintain a healthy weight. Your doctor or nurse can help you to work out what your healthy weight should be and can refer you to a dietician or local scheme to help you if necessary.

Emotional wellbeing: Emotional health is an important part of overall health. The risk of anxiety and depression is greater in people with more severe COPD, people who have been admitted to the hospital, and those with low oxygen levels. Treatment is available to support you. Many other people have experienced anxiety and depression and have recovered. They are both very normal reactions to living with COPD. Talk to your health care professional about medications and counseling.

How to keep your lungs healthy?

Prevention is the best medicine and working to keep lungs healthy is much more efficient than trying to repair them after something goes wrong, according to Dr.Vaddepally.

He stated, "Keeping lungs healthy can include avoiding cigarettes, air pollution, or occupational exposures, as well as staying active either through regular physical activity or pulmonary rehab. In addition, receiving important vaccines, keeping medical appointments, and taking medications correctly can help keep your lungs healthy."

World COPD Day is observed annually on November 17 to spread awareness and consciousness about this dreaded disease. Share this information to your family members, friends, and colleagues to help reduce the burden of COPD worldwide.