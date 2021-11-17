World COPD Day 2021: Cases Of Lung Disease On The Rise Amid Rising Pollution In Delhi-NCR, Warns Doc

The theme of World COPD Day 2021 emphasizes the fact that there is never a more important period to focus on the lung health.

Delhi-NCR and its surrounding areas are grappling with bad air and pollution, making life difficult for the residents. Air pollution poses severe threat on the overall health of individuals. Experts have raised concerns the problem of air pollution has increased dramatically since the last decade and it has further increased the prevalence of respiratory ailments, especially chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The burden of COPD has not subsided even during the COVID Era, and the theme of this year's World COPD Day emphasizes the fact that there is never a more important period to focus on the lung health. The theme of World COPD Day 2021 is 'healthy lungs never more important'.

The World COPD Day is observed every year on 17th November to increase awareness among the general public about the chronic inflammatory lung condition. On this occasion, Dr Sharad Joshi, Associate Director Pulmonology, Max Hospital, Vaishali, explains the link between COPD and air pollution, as well as shares tips for managing the condition.

What is COPD?

COPD is a common, preventable and treatable chronic lung disease causing narrowing and constriction of the airways that help us breathe. Also termed as emphysema or chronic bronchitis, COPD is usually caused by significant exposure to noxious particles or gases.

COPD casesup by almost 100% in the last decade

COPD is the second most common cause of non-communicable disease -related mortality in India, yet many people and even some doctors do not have much knowledge about it.

A study published in The Lancet Journal reported a staggering rise of almost 100% in the last decade pertaining to the COPD cases in India, leading to a gigantic 13% loss of life, with around 10 lakh patients with COPD dying every year. Even during the COVID pandemic, COPD remains a leading cause of death.

The connection between COPD and air pollution

The onset of problems associated with COPD usually are symptomized from mid-life onwards where the sufferer feels shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or breathlessness that may cause long stabbing cough with phlegm and episodes of frequent tiredness. Even though the symptoms develop gradually over time they are usually a resultant from a host of risk factors including active smoking of cigarettes or bidis or even from passive smoking, exposure to environmental pollution like dust, fumes or any other toxic chemicals.

Since the pollutants suspended in the air becomes deeply lodged inside the lungs and cause irritation thereby damaging the respiratory tract, extensive exposure to bad air has a significant connection with a COPD attack. Increased air pollution can also lead to various respiratory infections that can further lead to COPD attacks.

For those with pre-existing lung conditions, high levels of exposure to pollutants can flare up the attack of asthma or COPD, while healthy looking people who work or exercise outdoors may experience the symptoms only when they are exposed to air pollution for a relatively longer duration. Various studies also claim and prove that those living nearby excess road traffic are at a higher prevalence and risk for developing COPD.

The extent of lung damage caused by air pollution depends directly on various factors like the type of pollutants in the environment, the concentration of pollutants and how deep the particles get inside the airways. Irrespective of age and gender barrier, every individual reacts differently to the damage caused due to the air pollution, with some being highly affected than others.

Prevention and management of COPD

Lifestyle modification plays a pivotal role in the prevention and management of COPD. Despite being an irreversible condition, the treatment regime helps relieve the symptoms, improve the quality of life and reduce the risk of further damage. Good and effective lifestyle changes include

Smoking cessation

Avoiding visit to areas with poor air quality/ high air pollution.

Eliminating the exposure to toxic fumes and chemicals as much as possible to manage the symptoms and exacerbations.

Regular Exercising and physical activities help in strengthening the lungs and generally improves the cardiovascular function in those with COPD.

While there is a dire need to raise awareness regarding this disease and act accordingly, people should not ignore the lung problems or delay treatment and try to improve the quality of life by staying fit and healthy.