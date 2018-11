In case you are experiencing increased shortness of breath, continuous coughing, increasing breathlessness, wheezing and tightness in the chest, its time you see a pulmonologist as you may have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Ranging to many kinds, COPD is an umbrella term for progressive lung diseases that includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma. Exposure to tobacco smoke, dust and chemicals, fumes and burning fuels along with genetic and age-related factors can cause COPD. While it is still incurable, early detection of the condition can make it possible to avoid the severity of this condition. Marking the celebration of World COPD Day today, here we are with a list of top 4 symptoms that clearly indicate you are suffering from COPD.

Ongoing cough: A long-term or chronic cough can be considered as one of the first signs of COPD. Coughing can aid in protecting the airways from irritants that you inhale like cigarette smoke. Not just that, it also acts as an agent to flush out mucus from the breathing passages. A chronic cough may hint at the abnormal functioning of lungs.

Increased mucus: Production of a large amount of phlegm or mucus is the second early-stage symptom of COPD that comes along with chronic, long-term coughing Your lungs usually produce mucus to help in keeping the inhaled irritants out. Tobacco smoke and other irritants can result in the production of up to three times the normal amount of mucus.

Shortness of breath: You experience shortness of breath when your lungs take more effort than usual to move air in and out. In case you experience shortness of breath for a prolonged period of time, you may consider it as initial symptoms of COPD.

Fatigue: Fatigue or tiredness is another common symptom of COPD. If you have COPD you may get tired more easily and quickly than you did in the past. You may also feel low on energy and stamina. In case you feel so you must immediately consult a doctor.