Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a respiratory ailment. Symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing, nasal blockage, mucus and congestion. With environmental pollution at an all-time high, many people are falling prey to this condition. Smokers are also at a higher risk of COPD. If you have this condition, your air sacs lose their elasticity. Because of this, there is less air flow to your lungs. This is a chronic condition that can be dealt with easily with the regular practice of yoga.

Pursed Lip Breathing

Most people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease do not completely empty their lungs when they exhale. This can lead to breathlessness. The best way to overcome this is to do the Pursed lip breathing exercise daily.

Direction: Sit and lean forward slightly. Now purse your lips and deeply inhale. Keeping your lips pursed, exhale completely. This will regulate your breathing.

Belly Breathing Pose

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease affects the diaphragm’s ability to function properly. This exercise boosts your diaphragm.

Direction: Place one palm on your belly and the other hand on your chest. Press your stomach slightly. This will push up the diaphragm. Breathe in deeply and feel your stomach expanding. Breathe out and feel your stomach going in. This asana will also stimulate blood circulation besides making your respiratory muscles strong.

Seated Spinal Twist

This asana will make your respiratory muscles strong and fit. As you stretch your chest, the respiratory system gets activated and boosts oxygen flow in the body. As you breathe vertically in the seated position, the lungs open up thus reducing breathing problems. It opens up the chest and rib cage.

Directions: Sit on a folded blanket with legs straight out in front of you. Inhale and bring your knees close to the chest. Keep both feet on the floor. Now drop your left leg down and rest the foot against the right buttock. Lift your right leg and place it over your left leg. Your knee must point toward the ceiling. Keep your right ankle by the left knee. Draw the right leg toward the body. Inhale. While exhaling bring the left elbow to the outside of the right knee as you twist toward the right. Hold the pose for 30 seconds. Breathe normally. Repeat on the other side.