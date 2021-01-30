Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)[1] is a common condition today and more than 250 million people are affected by the condition. This is a respiratory disease which weakens the lungs and reduces their oxygen uptake lowering their capacity to expel waste. Some symptoms of COPD include persistent cough breathlessness wheezing tightness or heaviness in the chest and excessive mucous production. While COPD cannot be cured or reversed completely rehabilitation can provide patients with a better quality of life. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made the situation worse for people with comorbidities like COPD. According to studies the mortality rates due