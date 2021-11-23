How To Take Care of Your Lungs and Live Well With COPD

Diagnosed with COPD? A pulmonologist shares 8 strategies you should swear by to manage the condition and improve your quality of life.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a progressive one that worsens over time. It can deteriorate one's quality of life as time passes. Making some lifestyle modifications can go a long way in improving one's quality of life. In an exclusive interaction with The HealthSite, Dr. Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur shares some vital tips to manage this condition and live well.

Do you have symptoms such as breathing problems, cough, mucus production, and wheezing? It could be due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). If you have been already diagnosed with COPD, you need to learn about the strategies that are very useful in managing the condition. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be termed as a chronic inflammatory lung disease leading to obstructed airflow from the lungs. Chest tightness, tiredness, swelling of feet, ankles, legs, unintentional weight loss, and frequent respiratory infections are some of the other symptoms of it. Smoking, long-term exposure to dust particles, and other respiratory infections can cause COPD. The doctor will determine the proper line of treatment for you after evaluation.

Tips To Take Care Of Your Lungs When You Have COPD

Below, Dr. Kate gives you a quick low down on the strategies to swear by when you have COPD.

Vaccination: You can take the flu and pneumonia vaccine at least once before age 65, as recommended by your doctor.

Hand washing: This is the key to eliminating germs and enjoying a disease-free life. Avoid dust, allergens, and molds to manage this condition.

Bid adieu to smoking: Smoking can kill. But many people fail to take this warning seriously. Smoking can not only lead to COPD but even lung cancer. You will have to opt for a smoking cessation program.

Opt for an air purifier: COPD tends to trigger breathlessness and cough. Indoor air can be polluted. Thus, it will be a good idea to use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. The purifier can filter even the fine particles and toxins. In addition, always make sure the house is clean by washing the carpets, rugs, and bedding.

Exercise daily: You will have to stay physically active in order to enhance the circulation and help the body use oxygen more efficiently. You will have to maintain an optimum weight too. Exercising furthermore strengthens the immune system, and keeps allergies and infections at bay. You can choose activities like swimming, cycling, walking, jogging, aerobics, yoga, Pilates, Parkour, and Zumba. But, before starting any fitness routine, just consult a fitness expert.

Eat a well-balanced diet: It is a good idea to opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. Do not have sodas, colas, and fruit juices. Eat nutritious meals and avoid eating heavy meals. The meals should not be high in calories.

De-stress: Yoga or meditation is a great way to destress. Plus, you need to get enough sleep of 8 hours on a daily basis. Keep your medication handy and stock it properly. Stay in touch with the doctor, if there are abnormal changes in the body.

Breathing exercises: Doing these exercises can increase lung capacity and help you breathe freely. You can ask the experts regarding the exercises that are suitable for you.