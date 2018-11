Air pollution due to crackers can be harmful © Shutterstock

Air pollution is on the rise during this time of the year because of Diwali celebrations and stubble burning especially in North India. Plus, the arrival of winter leads to a drop in temperature, causing the fog to combine with the smoke, resulting in the formation of a less transparent, visible air pollutant i.e. smog. No doubt the air quality index is very severe in many places.

This is how you can celebrate Diwali while dealing with air pollution.

· Dr Avi Kumar, Consultant – Pulmonolgy, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute suggests keep an inhaler within reach. “Crackers emit suspended particles (smoke) and toxins gases that can trigger asthma, cause severe headaches, respiratory diseases and chronic cough.”

· Wear a face mask to stay protected from air pollution and dust.

· Avoid exercise outdoors right after Diwali as the pollutant content will be high in the air. People should avoid going outdoors along with doing physical activities like cycling, jogging or any other outdoor exercises.

· N95 masks should be used if it is absolutely necessary to go out.

· Air purifying plants such as Aloe Vera, Ivy and Spider Plant can be placed in the home and offices.

· To ensure that indoor air pollution does not take place make sure there is a chimney in the kitchen and an exhaust in the bathroom.

Tips on eating healthy during Diwali to make yur imunity stronger:

Consume fruits rich in Vitamin C, Magnesium , Foods rich in Omega Fatty Acids.

· Have herbal ginger and tulsi tea.

· Be generous while shopping for nuts, seeds and dried fruits, the same should be consumed in a proportionate manner.

· Coconut , jaggery and dark chocolate are healthier options for desserts.

· Avoid sweets that have a silver coating as they are covered in aluminium which tends to get deposited in the body tissues.

· Keep a food diary which will help maintain what you eat during a day.

· You could try mithais and snacks in low-fat, low-sugar and baked versions.