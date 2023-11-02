COPD May Rise Amidst Poor Air Quality: Doctor Emphasizes On Timely Intervention And Support

World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day is observed on 15th November each year. It is fast approaching in the backdrop of an already dipping AQI which has been oscillating between poor and very poor air quality in many cities especially Delhi and NCR.

The entire month of October has been very difficult for the people living in Delhi and NCR because of the drastic drop in Air Quality Index. It kept fluctuating from 200 to 300, 300 categorised as 'very poor'. The last recorded AQI as of Thursday was 343, which is considered hazardous. As winter season and Diwali celebrations approach, we have no choice but to brace ourselves for the impact the air will have on our health. This is especially a warning for the people already suffering from COPD or the people who are at high risk. TheHealthsite.com invited Dr Sibasish Dey, Head, Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed to speak further on this matter.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) is a common lung problem wherein airflow is restricted and the person suffers from resulting breathing issues. The seriousness of this disease can be gauged by the fact that it was the third leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019, as per the World Health Organization(WHO).

COPD And Its Causes

COPD is more common than it may seem. According to the latest figures, 65 million people around the world are living with moderate to severe COPD. With symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, chronic cough occasionally accompanied by phlegm, wheezing and tiredness, it can take a toll on one's day to day life. The main causes for this disease are smoking tobacco, exposure to air pollution and occupational exposure to dust and chemicals.

Who All Are At High Risk Of COPD?

The prevalence of COPD is a lot higher in smokers as compared to non-smokers. COPD flare-ups may also happen and can be attributed to air pollution, allergies, colds and influenza. COPD patients frequently suffer from skeletal muscle weakness and may also exhibit chronic respiratory failure. As time passes, it becomes increasingly difficult for them to lead normal lives and may require nursing support.

Sleep Deprivation Can Happen Due To COPD: How?

Sleep deprivation is another problem they have to face. This is caused by sleep disturbances which are caused due to oxygen hypoxemia. Lack of sleep then has a snowball effect on the following day with decreased focus, energy, memory and so on, making one feel drained. Although COPD is irremediable, the symptoms can be managed with proactive medical attention. Patients can undertake the Pulmonary Function Tests which are of non-invasive nature and demonstrate how effectively the lungs are functioning. Results of these tests are used to assess the severity of COPD.

Keeping in sync with this year's theme of "Breathing is life- Act earlier" the following tips can be implemented, to better manage COPD:

Breathing exercises - Undertaking breathing techniques can improve breathing, enhance oxygen in the body and strengthen the respiratory muscles. There will be an improvement in the body's capacity to utilise oxygen and would relieve some of the symptoms. Refrain from smoking - As mentioned, smoking is one of the main causes of COPD. Therefore, the first step for smokers is to completely stop smoking as this can prevent COPD from getting worse. It is also a good idea to keep distance from second hand smoke. Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) therapy- This therapy may facilitate improved breathing. NIV therapy is similar to CPAP therapy. Air is delivered through a tube and mask to make breathing easier. NIV therapy can help prevent hospitalization and help the patients in efficient management allowing them to live a more normal life. Vaccination- Flu and pneumonia vaccines have been advised by the WHO which provide protection from lung infections.

With heightened awareness about COPD and ways to manage it, there can be a sea of change in the lives of the people who are suffering from this problem. Your lungs will thank you for undertaking some of the above-mentioned guidelines for enhanced breathing and management. Ultimately one will be able to lead a happier and healthier life!