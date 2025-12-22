Cooking Chapatti On Direct Gas Flame May Pose Cancer Risk Over Time, Warns Oncologist

Cooking chapatti directly on a gas flame may increase long-term cancer risk. An oncologist explains health concerns, hidden toxins, and safer cooking alternatives.

Chapatti has long been considered a symbol of home-cooked comfort. It has been eaten daily across households, often cooked directly on an open gas flame to achieve that familiar puff and light char. This traditional method has been passed down for generations and rarely questioned. However, concerns have increasingly been raised about what actually happens when dough meets an open flame and how that process could quietly affect health over time.

What Happens When Chapatti Is Cooked on Direct Gas Flame?

According to Dr Rohit Swami, Sr. Consultant - Medical Oncology, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, "When chapatti has been placed directly on a gas flame, extremely high temperatures are reached in seconds. This intense heat has been known to cause partial burning of the surface. During this burning process, certain chemical compounds have been formed. These compounds have been linked in various studies to cellular damage when consumed repeatedly over long periods. While the occasional charred bite has often been brushed aside, the daily exposure has been viewed as a different matter altogether."

High Heat and Formation of Harmful Compounds

At very high temperatures, carbohydrates have been altered, and harmful by-products have been created. These substances have been found in several foods that are overcooked or burnt. When chapatti has been blackened on the flame, even slightly, these compounds may have been ingested unknowingly. Over time, consistent intake has been linked to increased health risks, including the potential for cancer-related changes in the body.

Why the Risk Often Goes Unnoticed?

The danger has not been obvious because chapatti itself has been seen as a healthy staple. It has been made from whole wheat and cooked fresh, which has given it a clean image. The cooking method, however, has rarely been examined. Because no immediate symptoms have been felt, the practice has continued without concern. The slow and cumulative nature of such risks has made them easy to ignore in everyday life.

Cooking Method Matters More Than the Food Itself

Chapatti does not become unhealthy on its own. The risk has been linked more to how it has been cooked. When it has been prepared on a tawa at controlled temperatures, excessive charring has been avoided. They say using lower heat and avoiding direct flame is safer. Little kitchen tweaks can really add up over time.

Rethinking Everyday Cooking Traditions

Traditions have often been followed because they felt right, not because they were fully understood. Cooking chapatti on a gas flame has been one such habit. While panic has not been necessary, awareness has certainly been needed. By paying attention to how food has been prepared, long-term health risks may be reduced without giving up familiar meals.

Chapatti will likely remain a staple on Indian plates. The way it has been cooked, however, may be due for a quiet but important change.