Type 2 diabetes is a multifactorial disease, over the years, diabetes have become a lifestyle disease unlike aging or genetic disease in the past. The rising number of diabetes cases shows that the awareness levels around making the right choices in lifestyle are relatively low. With the busy lifestyle and work schedule, we are left with no time to keep a check on our body. In the face paced life , we tend to ignore early signs of disease, assuming it to be due to our hectic schedule. The inactivity and poor eating habits are causing a risk to our body leading to lifestyle related diseases

There are few factors that increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. Obesity, limited or no physical activity, stress, poor diet accompanied by binge eating and binge watching are some of the major factors driving the growth of diabetes at a younger age. Many of these health-related issues was seen more in the older population earlier. But, these health issues have now starting to be more common among the younger populations, thus increasing the disease burden on the country at large.

Lack of exercise: In this presently active world we often forget to take care of ourselves, and expose our body to many diseases due to which our body often tends to get damaged without any exercise and leads to obesity, poor diet that in turn affects us. Accumulated belly fat due to irregular exercise often makes insulin resistance and causes cardiovascular diseases.

Unhealthy diet: Amount of fat intake through unhealthy food replaces the unsaturated fat in body with saturated ones making people obese, even sugar excessive consumables tend to increase the risk for type 2 diabetes.

Lack of sleep: Sleep deprivation has been considered as one of the reasons for triggering diabetes. Studies have shown that due to lack of sleep there is lack of insulin(hormone that controls blood sugar level) produced and in many cases the body becomes insulin resistant.

Awareness

It is not unknown that diabetes can affect the entire family in several ways, therefore blood relatives or siblings should be careful and aware of being at a higher risk of developing diabetes. Awareness has to be a prior part for every individual, for people who are overweight they need to keep a check on their weight and adapt to healthy lifestyle, if they are lazy, they need to indulge in physical activity and also have a proper diet and sleep in addition. Studies have shown a drastic change with people who indulge in physical activity and controlled diet reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by 50%.

Prevention

Diabetes is preventable with just few regular routine work, a proper control on diet and weight. One should Indulge himself in a daily physical activity , with proper knowledge of diabetes. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption need to be minimal as it increases or decreases the blood sugar level drastically. Consult a doctor in the initial stage of diabetes. Stress management should also be performed as a prevention activity, as poor managed stress leads to increase in blood sugar levels. People should even go for regular checkups with their doctor and abide to their medications in order to control and have a track of their blood sugar level.

Conclusion

Diabetes can be managed with little care, regular monitoring and few modifications in your lifestyle. In your busy lifestyle you can take out little time for yourself to workout, to take your medication on time, keeping a check on blood sugar levels, consultation with doctor and check ups. Thus, these little things can make your life easier and healthier. All diabetic management strategies discussed above can have a great impact in controlling diabetes and having a healthier future.