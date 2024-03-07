Consuming Artificially-Sweetened Beverages Increases Risk of Heart Disease: Study

Researchers found that people who consumed more than two litres of 'artificially sweetened drinks' were 20 per cent more likely to develop atrial fibrillation.

In the quest for good health, one has to consciously choose food items that can give them a dose of nourishment, boost their immunity and promote their overall well-being. They must also stay away from products that can harm their health, like ultra-processed foods, for instance. Recently, a research found that eating ultra-processed foods can cut-short a person's life and predispose them to an early death. These foods have added ingredients like sugar, salt, fat, and artificial colours or preservatives. Examples are frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs, fast food, cakes, and salty snacks. Now, another study stated that consuming two litres or more of diet soda per week can increase your risk of developing 'atrial fibrillation'.

What Is Atrial Fibrillation?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation -- often called AFib or AF -- is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia. An arrhythmia happens when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way. During an AFib, the normal beating in the upper chambers of the heart (the two atria) is irregular, and blood does not flow as well as it should from the atria to the lower chambers (the two ventricles). AFib may happen in brief episodes, or it may be a permanent condition.

Alarming CDC statistics reveal that an estimated 12.1 million people in the US will have AFib in 2030.

Symptoms Of AFib

The CDC states that while some people who have AFib do not know they have it and don't have any symptoms, others may experience one or more of the following symptoms:

Irregular heartbeat

Heart palpitations (rapid, fluttering, or pounding)

Lightheadedness

Extreme fatigue

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

What The Study Found

Published Tuesday in the journal 'Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology' the study examined approximately 2,02,000 people from the UK between the ages of 37 and 73. Researchers found that people who consumed more than two litres of 'artificially sweetened drinks' were 20 per cent more likely to develop atrial fibrillation.

Interestingly, while consuming other beverages with added sugars increased the risk of the disease by 10 per cent, drinking unsweetened juices -- like orange juice -- reduced the risk of atrial fibrillation by 8 per cent.

Study's lead author Dr Ningjian Wang, a professor at the Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital and Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in Shanghai, China was quoted saying about the findings: "Our study's findings cannot definitively conclude one beverage poses more health risk than another due to the complexity of our diets, and because some people may drink more than one type of beverage. However, based on these findings, we recommend that people reduce or even avoid artificially sweetened and sugar-sweetened beverages whenever possible. Do not take it for granted that drinking low-sugar and low-calorie artificially sweetened beverages is healthy; it may pose potential health risks."

AFib And The Risk Of Stroke

According to the CDC, AFib increases a person's risk for stroke. When standard stroke risk factors were accounted for, AFib was associated with an approximately 'fivefold increased risk' of ischemic stroke.

Strokes caused by complications from AFib tend to be more severe than strokes with other underlying causes. They happen when blood flow to the brain is blocked by a blood clot or by fatty deposits called plaque in the blood vessel lining.