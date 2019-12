According to the World Health Organization, one in 160 children have autism

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued new guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of autism, emphasising on identifying at-risk children and providing them treatment as early as possible.

Published in the journal Pediatrics, the report urges doctors to check for issues during all well-baby visits so that they can be referred for treatment at the first sign of any problem. The guidelines recommend developmental and behavioural screenings as part of 9-month, 18-month and 24-month well-baby examinations.

What is Autism?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), are a group of developmental disabilities that can cause significant social, communication and behavioural challenges. Delay in learning to talk, play and interact with others are a few symtoms of autism. According to the World Health Organization, one in 160 children suffer from these disorders.

According to the report, individuals with autism have intellectual disability, anxiety disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, language disorders, sleep and feeding disorders, gastrointestinal symptoms and seizures.

Doctors are also urged to guide families to follow evidence-based interventions and avoid those that are not backed by research. The report also stresses on the need to screen for other conditions that commonly occur in children with autism.

How Parents Can Recognise Early Signs of Autism in Babies

Parents, specially mothers are closest to their children and spend the maximum time with them. So, they could be the first persons to spot the earliest warning signs of autism. This is because you know your child better than anyone else. Often, early signs of autism can be seen in infants as young as 6-18 months.

Besides language delays and behavioural differences, children with autism spectrum disorder show differences in the way they interact with peers. However, a child with autism may not have the same symptoms as another autistic child. The number and severity of symptoms may vary too.

You need to worry if your baby doesn’t:

Keep eye contact or react to your smile

Respond to his or her name

Look at objects you are pointing to

Play with other people or make friends

Say single words by 16 months old

Imitate your movements and facial expressions

Make noises to get your attention

Use gestures to communicate

Show empathy for others

If you notice such signs in your baby, consult your paediatrician immediately for assessment. If autism is detected in infancy, intensive treatment can rewire the brain and reverse the symptoms.