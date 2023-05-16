Concussions: Why You Need To Take Them Seriously?

While structurally the damage is not visible but studies have shown that functionally, some loss can be experienced for a prolonged time.

As per experts, there is nothing like a minor concussion and it must be taken seriously. A study shows that almost half of the people who suffer a concussion are not fully recovered even after six months.

Even minor brain injuries can have long-lasting consequences. A concussion is often considered a minor traumatic brain injury but studies are showing that its effects might be serious and long-lasting. It is very common for people to suffer from mild symptoms for a while such as headache, nausea, sensitivity to light and memory problems. Studies are showing that some people might experience long-lasting symptoms following a concussion such as fatigue, sleep problems and emotional distress.

A concussion is caused by a sudden bump, blow or jolt to the brain or a hit to the body that causes the head to suddenly move back and forth. People with concussions often report temporary forgetfulness or amnesia where they might forget about events that followed immediately after the injury such as when did it happen, what time was it and what did they do after it.

They must be taken seriously, say experts

Technically concussions are taken to be a minor traumatic injury when compared with other forms. However, as per neuro physicians and neurosurgeons, there is nothing like a minor concussion and must be taken seriously. Many people think that concussion follows a temporary period of loss of consciousness but that might not be true for all. Some might not lose consciousness at all. In several cases, external signs like a bruise or bleeding might also be absent. Due to this reason, many people might take a while to recognize if they or their loved ones have a concussion.

TRENDING NOW

Studies have shown that one in ten people might show long-lasting symptoms of concussion. A study found that in some people right after the concussion, the region of the brain thalamus was showing a heightened functional connectivity with other parts of the brain. The routine scans such as MRI or CT scans showed no structural changes. In other words, the studies showed that almost half of the people who suffer a concussion are not fully recovered even after six months. While structurally the damage is not visible but studies have shown that functionally, some loss can be experienced for a prolonged time. These findings show that concussions which are often considered a short-term traumatic events might not be so.

Why is it important to seek medical help?

While most people recover quickly from a concussion but if the symptoms are more serious like slurred speech, loss of consciousness, sudden memory changes, nausea, vomiting, or even a history of concussions, it is advisable to get a check-up done. Some people might experience persisting symptoms that might not go away for days, weeks and even months. Post-concussive syndrome might include problems with memory, emotional regulation, personality changes, excessive drowsiness and other symptoms. As per experts, people with concussions must take proper care and avoid being in situations where the risk is high for them to suffer from a second one. A second impact syndrome results from acute and often fatal brain swelling that occurs when a second concussion is sustained before complete recovery from a previous concussion. This can become life-threatening.

RECOMMENDED STORIES