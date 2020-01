If your monitor is below eye-level, you will not have to open your eyes wide to look at the screen. This will save you from dry eyes. @Shutterstock

Today, health tips from us will focus on eye strain caused by staring at the computer screen for too long. Computers are an indispensable part of life. Most people, be it students or working professionals, have to work at a computer. Even children put on the computer for entertainment or information. But what most people ignore is the fact that this habit can take a toll on your eyesight. Staring at a computer screen is bad for your eyes. That is why our health tips of the day will show you how to avoid eye strain if you are in front of a computer for a long time.

The dangerous thing here is that you may not even be aware that your eyes are getting affected. But if you experience any pain or tension around the eyes and temples and blurred vision, you need to take some measures to protect your eyes. You may also notice dryness of eyes and exhibit blood shot eyes. Or your eyes may also feel tired all the time. Other symptoms of eye strain may be sensitivity to light and double vision.

Work on enlarged text

When the displayed text is too small, it strains your eyes. So, always enlarge the text size. Keep the size comfortable so that you don’t have to squint or strain your eyes. This will help.

Take regular breaks

You need to get up from your desk at regular intervals. Otherwise, you may stare at your computer screen unnecessarily for a long time without realizing it. Take a walk around your office or close your eyes for a while. This health tip will help you beat computer eye strain.

Keep monitor below eye level

If your monitor is below eye-level, you will not have to open your eyes wide to look at the screen. This will save you from dry eyes. Make it to blink a few times at regular intervals while working at your computer.

Lighting is important too

It has to be just right. Harsh lights can irritate your eyes and dim lights can increase strain. Adjust lighting according to what makes you comfortable.

Adjust the brightness, contrast of your monitor

Find the right balance. You can adjust brightness and contrast by going to your monitor settings. Reduce it to a comfortable level. This will save you from computer eye strain.