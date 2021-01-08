Medications to treat high blood pressure (BP) do not affect outcomes among patients hospitalised with Covid-19 researchers have claimed. The study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal shows that there is no risk for patients continuing these medications while hospitalized for Covid-19. Our trial results importantly show that these medications can be safely continued for patients hospitalized with Covid-19 said a researcher Julio A. Chirinos MD PhD Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the US. Observational studies were rapidly done but randomized trials are important to set up a definitive answer regarding the potential impact of these