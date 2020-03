When you have a tension headache, you may feel a dull, aching sensation all over your head.

Almost everyone experiences a headache once in a while, according to the World Health Organization. Common symptoms of a headache include throbbing, squeezing, constant, unrelenting, or intermittent pain. You may feel the pain in one part of the face or skull, it may involve the whole head. But the cause, duration, and intensity of this pain can vary according to the type of headache.

There are different types of headaches. Here we have listed the most common types of headaches. Read on to identify the type of headache you may be experiencing and how to ease your symptoms.

Tension headaches

This type of headache is often triggered by stress. When you have a tension headache, you may feel a dull, aching sensation all over your head. You may also experience tenderness or sensitivity around your neck, forehead, scalp, or shoulder muscles.

Remedy – Taking an over-the-counter pain reliever like aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen may help relieve your occasional symptoms.

Cluster headaches

If you feel severe burning and piercing pain in your head, you’re probably suffering from a cluster headache. Such headaches usually occur around or behind one eye or on one side of the face at a time. Other symptoms include swelling, redness, flushing, and sweating can occur on the affected side. You may also have nasal congestion and eye tearing on the same side.

These headaches occur in a series, with each one lasting from 15 minutes to three hours. In most cases, people experience one to four headaches a day. Cluster headaches are more common in men.

Doctors are still not clear about the cause of cluster headaches. For relieve the symptoms, doctors normally recommend oxygen therapy, sumatriptan (Imitrex) or local anesthetic (lidocaine).

Migraine

It may cause an intense pain from deep within your head and this can last for days. Migraine headaches are throbbing and usually occur on one side of the head. Symptoms include sensitivity to light and sound, nausea and vomiting. Women are more likely to develop migraine than men.

Migraine may result from sleep disruption, dehydration, skipping meals, some foods, hormone fluctuations, and exposure to chemicals. People with post-traumatic stress disorder also have an increased risk for migraine.

Try taking an OTC pain reliever. If it doesn’t reduce your migraine pain. Consult a doctor. He/she might prescribe triptans, which come in the form of nasal sprays, pills, and injections.

Allergy or sinus headaches

An allergic reaction may also cause headaches. During such headaches, you may feel pain in your sinus area and in the front of your head. These kinds of headaches are common in people who have chronic seasonal allergies or sinusitis. Treated focuses on thinning out the mucus that builds up and causes sinus pressure. Nasal steroid sprays, OTC decongestants such as phenylephrine, or antihistamines such as cetirizine may help in such cases.