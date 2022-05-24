Common Sports Injuries: Here’s How To Prevent Getting Injured

Sports injury damages the tissue and leads to physical ailments. Here's how you can prevent common sports injuries by being a little careful.

We have a rich heritage of athletics in our country, and it has become an integral part of life for recreational or fitness purposes. Amongst the youth, this is slowly replacing online video games and sedentary activities. Athletics involve running, walking, jumping, and throwing. Nowadays, working people like to engage in sports during the weekends, as it's a natural stress buster, and it also strengthens the muscles and bones. As parents are becoming more aware of the health benefits of athletic activities, they are encouraging their kids to participate more in outdoor activities like badminton, basketball, football, and tennis. Teenagers and adolescents are indulging more in sports and becoming more active. But one downside of all this is that, with the increase in sporting activities, there is also an increase in cases of sports injuries.

Treatment Of Sport Injuries

Sports injury damages the tissue and leads to physical ailments, especially in the knee and shoulder. People involved in pivoting injury are at a high risk of anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear. Treatment of sports injury depends on the severity of the injury, the structure involved, and the time duration to return to sports. Most low-grade injuries can be treated conservatively with good rest and a rehabilitation program. Injuries that affect the performance and cause pain and instability of joints need to be surgically corrected. Nowadays, ligament reconstruction surgeries are very successful, and patients can return to sports in the due course of time.

The most common injuries seen are cartilage tear, meniscus injury, and dislocation of the shoulder. Rotator cuff and labral tissue injuries are common among people who play racket sports and any games that involve throwing objects and swinging hands. These can cause pain and instability of shoulder movements and are to be identified earlier and treated. A good assessment with a good radiology diagnosis can help in identifying the grade three injuries and complex tears of the ligament, which have to be corrected surgically. Arthroscopy is by large painless surgery which can be performed on a day-care basis or with a minimal stay in the hospital. There is a need to create awareness of the prevention of sports injuries. Pre-injury assessment and prevention have been well encouraged. There are various modalities for assessing risk factors for sports injuries. Nowadays, muscle strength assessment and balancing assessment are well emphasised.

How To Avoid Sports Injuries?

Here are some ways to help you avoid sports injuries:

Wear good footwear and proper gear that protects the kid's knee, elbow, chest, neck, and shoulder.

Avoid playing through pain

Take necessary breaks when tired,

Drink plenty of water and electrolytes when required during heat

Keep yourself flexible with regular exercise to avoid major athletic injuries

The endurance of the patient is to be assessed, and good rehabilitation programs for sports injuries specific to sports are emphasised

Strength and conditioning with the intake of good nutrition consisting of proteins, carbohydrates, and fat in moderate quantities are of utmost importance

Even mental health is to be taken care of along with physical for vital functioning of the body with full potential

Functional mobility screening gives a functional assessment of the patient and assesses the risk factor for injury.

(The article is contributed by Dr Chirag Thonse, Consultant - Orthopaedic, Joint Replacement, and Arthroscopy Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Millers Road)