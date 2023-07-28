Common Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) Among Adolescents In India

Preventing NCDs among adolescents requires a comprehensive approach that addresses their lifestyle choices.

Adolescents in India are becoming increasingly susceptible to Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs). Dr. Nalini Saligram, Founder & CEO, Arogya World, explains the reasons behind it and how to reduce the burden of NCDs.

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) have emerged as one of the biggest health and development challenges of the century. NCDs are non-communicable diseases i.e., they are not passed on from person to person. They include serious diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and chronic lung diseases such as asthma and COPD, and nowadays also include mental health. The leading risk factors responsible for NCDs are behavioral factors such as tobacco use, and physical inactivity, and metabolic factors such as overweight/obesity, high blood pressure (BP), high cholesterol level, and high blood glucose level contributing to their prevalence. Among adolescents in India, these risk factors are becoming increasingly prevalent, leading to a rise in NCDs, says Dr. Nalini Saligram, Founder & CEO, Arogya World.

Dr. Nalini adds, "Therefore, it is crucial to address this issue comprehensively and prioritize prevention strategies to improve the health and well-being of young individuals. Aside from that, there is a need for awareness of the common NCDs affecting Indian adolescents, the factors contributing to their prevalence, and the importance of promoting holistic health and prevention measures."

Further, Dr. Nalini elaborates on the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) among adolescents in India and challenges in addressing this issue.

TRENDING NOW

Prevalence of NCDs in India

India, the most populous country on earth, is witnessing an alarming increase in NCDs. Diabetes, a significant NCD, affects approximately 100 million Indians, and an additional 136 million have pre-diabetes. Both rural and urban areas are affected, with higher rates observed in urban regions. The age of onset for diabetes in India is notably younger than in Western countries, posing a significant challenge as more individuals enter their productive working years with the burden of NCDs.

Fortunately, these seemingly intractable diseases are not inevitable; they are largely preventable. Compelling clinical studies and the World Health Organization have revealed that three lifestyle changes - adopting a healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco use - can prevent a significant portion of diabetes (80%), heart disease (80%), and certain cancers (40%). Additionally, considering the magnitude of the issue in India, solely relying on treatment to address the noncommunicable disease crisis would be extremely challenging. Hence, prevention emerges as an intelligent and effective solution.

Measures needed to address rise in NCDs

The healthcare system primarily focuses on treating illnesses and providing sick care rather than preventive measures. However, in the case of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), early screening and treatment are crucial. India has taken significant steps in this regard through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, emphasizing health and wellness centers. However, it is important to highlight that NCDs are chronic conditions that require lifelong healthcare support. For instance, individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes often start with medication like metformin and may need to try different drugs and insulin as the disease progresses. Regular doctor visits become essential, ideally once every three months, to manage blood sugar levels and related complications like high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage, foot amputations, vision loss, and blindness.

You may like to read

India's healthcare system needs strengthening, as evident from the challenges faced during the COVID-19 era, including understaffed and overcrowded hospitals and clinics. Patients often encounter long travel distances, extended waiting times, financial constraints hindering medication adherence, and a lack of comprehensive lifestyle change guidance from overburdened healthcare providers. Intervening at the right time is crucial, particularly among young individuals, to instill healthy eating habits and regular exercise, both as preventive measures and to minimize complications associated with diabetes. Promoting these behaviors early on can significantly contribute to better health outcomes and reduce the burden of NCDs in the long run.

How to reduce risk of NCDs in adolescents

Preventing NCDs among adolescents requires a comprehensive approach that addresses their lifestyle choices. Educating young individuals about healthy eating habits (eating at home-cooked foods), regular physical activity, and avoiding tobacco and substance abuse is crucial. Encouraging adolescents to adopt a balanced and nutritious diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, can significantly reduce their risk of NCDs. It is essential to emphasize the importance of portion control, avoiding excessive salt and sugar intake, and making informed choices when eating out or consuming packaged foods.

Indians often consume excessive carbohydrates and insufficient protein. To achieve a healthier balance, we should increase the intake of millet and dal while reducing rice portions. Emphasizing balanced meals, including foods from all food groups in appropriate quantities based on gender, age, and lifestyle, is crucial. Incorporating more vegetables and fruits (aiming for five servings daily) is essential. For healthier snacking, choosing options like fruits, nuts, or roasted chana/dhokla over samosas and pakoras is recommended. By making these dietary adjustments, we can improve our overall nutrition and well-being.

In addition to that, promoting physical activity among adolescents through sports, active hobbies, and outdoor recreation is vital for their overall health and well-being. By integrating health education into school curriculums, fostering supportive environments, and leveraging digital platforms to disseminate information, we can empower adolescents to make healthier choices.

Why does the health of adolescents in the country matter?

India is a young country with median age 28 years. It has more than 250 million adolescents and every fifth person in an adolescent. India's young people are adopting unhealthy habits at alarming rates, thus increasing their chances of being obese and developing heart disease and diabetes, and further contributing to India's NCD crisis. Kids in India lead sedentary lives - WHO (The Lancet 2019) showed that 3 out of 4 teens are inactive and 73.9% children got "insufficient physical activity" in 2016. The important Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey CNNS (2016-2018) provided definitive evidence that overweight and obesity, as well as the threat of diabetes, are on the rise among school-age children in India. In fact, 10.4 percent of adolescents (10-19 years) are estimated to be pre-diabetic. It is important to intervene before children's lifestyle habits are set and help them make exercise and healthy eating part of their everyday lives to prevent NCDs and improve their health, stability, and productivity.

To combat the NCD crisis, studies show adolescents should be prioritized for interventions because of their high adaptability and likelihood to be motivated for appropriate health modifications and most NCD risk factors are acquired during adolescence. A key recommendation of India's National NCD Monitoring Framework is school-based programs to integrate good dietary practices and exercise into daily routines.

Final word

The rise of NCDs in India necessitates urgent action to address this growing public health challenge. It is important to start prevention education young for e.g., targeting young adolescents 11-14 years old in schools, teaching them the basics of healthy living so they can grow up to prevent diabetes and NCDs and have a future of health. Through comprehensive education, promoting healthy lifestyles, and creating an enabling environment, we can empower young individuals to take charge of their health and prevent the onset of NCDs. It requires collaborative efforts from policymakers, healthcare providers, educators, parents, and the community at large to prioritize prevention, integrate health promotion strategies, and support adolescents in adopting healthier behaviors. By investing in the holistic well-being of adolescents, we can pave the way for a healthier future and achieve the sustainable development goal of ensuring health for all.

RECOMMENDED STORIES