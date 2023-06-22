How to prevent water-borne diseases in monsoons?

Common Monsoon Maladies And How To Prevent Them

Take the utmost care of yourself to stay away from the monsoon maladies.

Stagnated dirty water allows many organisms to breed in, which leads to increase in water-borne diseases during the monsoon season. Tips to prevent water-borne diseases and other monsoon maladies.

It is a known fact that certain diseases and conditions are a common occurrence during monsoons. Water-borne are contracted via dirty water bodies. The water is usually unhygienic during monsoon. Thus, stagnated dirty water sets the stage for many organisms to breed in. These organisms in turn lead to water-borne diseases. As monsoon is here, it is the need of the hour to ensure you take the utmost care of yourself and stay away from the monsoon maladies.

Here, Dr Samrat Shah, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Pune, has listed some of common monsoon maladies and also shared some vital tips to keep them at bay.

What are those diseases that are common during monsoons?

Some of the water-borne diseases that will haunt you during monsoon include:

Typhoid: The bacterium Salmonella Typhi that causes this fatal infection spreads via contaminated water. Hence, it affects more people during the monsoon season.

The bacterium Salmonella Typhi that causes this fatal infection spreads via contaminated water. Hence, it affects more people during the monsoon season. Cholera: Resulting from the infection of the small intestine by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, this infectious disease causes severe watery diarrhea, which may lead to dehydration and ultimately death.

Resulting from the infection of the small intestine by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, this infectious disease causes severe watery diarrhea, which may lead to dehydration and ultimately death. Dysentery: One with dysentery will have a fever, dehydration, nausea, and even stomach cramps. It can also happen due to unhygienic water.

One with dysentery will have a fever, dehydration, nausea, and even stomach cramps. It can also happen due to unhygienic water. Hepatitis A: This is a liver infection that is caused because of contaminated water or when one comes in contact with an infected person. Some of the signs and symptoms of it include jaundice, vomiting, loss of appetite, rashes, and fever.

Apart from water-borne diseases, there are some other problems that can steal your peace of mind. The slippery floors due to rainwater cause fracture or trauma injuries in people of all age groups. Flu, cough, cold, and electric burns are common in children in play areas due to electric poles and wrong handling of electric plugs for electric vehicle charging. Pregnant women can experience infections.

How to prevent water-borne diseases in monsoons?

Wash your hands without fail: Doing so will allow you to get rid of organisms that could be the source of these dangerous conditions. It will be imperative for you to wash your hands before touching your face or eating and after visiting the washroom. Maintaining hand hygiene can do the trick.

Doing so will allow you to get rid of organisms that could be the source of these dangerous conditions. It will be imperative for you to wash your hands before touching your face or eating and after visiting the washroom. Maintaining hand hygiene can do the trick. Stay away from stagnated water: Are you aware? Stagnated water will raise the risk of water-borne illness. So, it is a good idea to stay away from it.

Are you aware? Stagnated water will raise the risk of water-borne illness. So, it is a good idea to stay away from it. Keep the surroundings clean : Maintaining clean and sanitized surroundings can help you to avoid getting infected with water-borne diseases.

: Maintaining clean and sanitized surroundings can help you to avoid getting infected with water-borne diseases. Have boiled water: Drinking water from unreliable water bodies and unclean sources is a strict no-no. It is better to boil water every day and then drink it.

Drinking water from unreliable water bodies and unclean sources is a strict no-no. It is better to boil water every day and then drink it. Maintain distance from sick people: Avoid close contact with people who are coughing or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are coughing or sneezing. Get vaccinated: Vaccination for flu and pneumonia is good for all adults. The flu vaccine is necessary for women after 5th month of pregnancy.

