Common monsoon diseases: Symptoms, causes, treatment and prevention tips

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 24, 2026 7:45 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh
Monsoons bring relief from the heat of the summer months but the rainy season also creates ideal conditions for the spread of infection and water borne diseases. During this period of the year people are more vulnerable to illnesses as a result of stagnant water, increased humidity, contamination of food and breeding of mosquitoes.
Children, elderly, pregnant women and individuals with low immunity are especially vulnerable to the health effects of the monsoon season. Knowing what symptoms, causes, treatments and prevention exist can help maintain health during a rainy season.
Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi, tells TheHealthsite, "During the monsoons there is more scope for the transmission of infectious diseases due to contaminated water, mosquito bites, poor personal hygiene and immunity levels. It is important to identify the signs and symptoms and seek timely medical help to minimise the complications."
There is a higher risk of waterborne diseases during the #monsoon season due to contaminated water and food, and poor #hygiene. In such a situation, stay healthy and safe by cleanliness.# # #MosquitoBorneDiseases#Health#Prevention#MosquitoDiseaspic.twitter.com/koOoKXJaFN
NHM UP (@nhm_up) July 20, 2024
One of the most frequent diseases reported in the rainy season is Dengue. This infection is spread through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes that live in stagnant water.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are no antiviral drugs available for the treatment of dengue. Experts suggest maintaining good hydration, rest and control of fever as well as careful monitoring of platelet counts in severe infections.
Malaria is caused by a Plasmodium parasite transmitted through the bites of an infected mosquito of the Anopheles species.
According to the World Health organization (WHO) antimalarial drugs are normally prescribed according to the type of parasite present.
Typhoid is a bacterial disease that can be transmitted via contaminated food and water which is caused by Salmonella Typhi.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that antibiotics are the first choice of treatment for typhoid.
Viral infections are more prevalent in the seasons when temperatures and humidity change.
As per Mayo Clinic most viral fevers will get better with rest, fluids and treating symptoms but it suggests seeking medical advice if symptoms do not improve or get worse.
Gastroenteritis or stomach flu is frequently caused by eating or drinking food or water that has become contaminated.
Oral rehydration solutions (ORS), sufficient fluid intake and medical treatment as needed are essential for preventing dehydration.
Leptospirosis is a bacterial illness that can be transmitted by water that has been contaminated with urine from infected animals.
Treatment for leptospirosis depends on the severity of the infection after which doctors may prescribe antibiotics.
Dr. Singh recommends simple preventive steps that can drastically minimize the chance of getting ill during the monsoon season. He said, "Drinking clean water, personal hygiene, avoiding stagnant water, eating freshly cooked food and taking medical help for prolonged fever."
He also notes that people should not self-medicate particularly if an individual experiences fever that lasts for an extended period, significant dehydration, trouble breathing or symptoms persist in the GI tract. While the monsoon season brings respite from hot weather it also raises the likelihood of the spread of several infectious diseases. Therefore early identification of symptoms, good hygiene and prompt treatment can help prevent complications throughout the rainy season.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for health concerns.