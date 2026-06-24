Common monsoon diseases: Symptoms, causes, treatment and prevention tips

Monsoon season increases the risk of infections and waterborne illnesses. Here's everything you need to know about symptoms, causes, treatment options and practical prevention measures to stay healthy.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

Monsoon Season Diseases. (Image generated via AI)

Monsoons bring relief from the heat of the summer months but the rainy season also creates ideal conditions for the spread of infection and water borne diseases. During this period of the year people are more vulnerable to illnesses as a result of stagnant water, increased humidity, contamination of food and breeding of mosquitoes.

Monsoon season diseases

Children, elderly, pregnant women and individuals with low immunity are especially vulnerable to the health effects of the monsoon season. Knowing what symptoms, causes, treatments and prevention exist can help maintain health during a rainy season.

Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi, tells TheHealthsite, "During the monsoons there is more scope for the transmission of infectious diseases due to contaminated water, mosquito bites, poor personal hygiene and immunity levels. It is important to identify the signs and symptoms and seek timely medical help to minimise the complications."

Dengue Fever

One of the most frequent diseases reported in the rainy season is Dengue. This infection is spread through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes that live in stagnant water.

Symptoms

High fever Severe headache occurring in the back of the eyes Pain in the muscles and joints Nausea and vomiting Skin rash Fatigue

Treatment

You may like to read

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are no antiviral drugs available for the treatment of dengue. Experts suggest maintaining good hydration, rest and control of fever as well as careful monitoring of platelet counts in severe infections.

Prevention

Drain and eliminate stagnant water around the house Use mosquito repellents Wear full-sleeved clothing Install window screens and mosquito nets

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a Plasmodium parasite transmitted through the bites of an infected mosquito of the Anopheles species.

Symptoms

Fever with chills Sweating Headache Muscle aches Fatigue Nausea

Treatment

According to the World Health organization (WHO) antimalarial drugs are normally prescribed according to the type of parasite present.

Prevention

Prevent mosquito breeding Use mosquito nets when sleeping at night Use insect repellents Refrain from being outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are the most active

Typhoid Fever

Typhoid is a bacterial disease that can be transmitted via contaminated food and water which is caused by Salmonella Typhi.

Symptoms

Persistent high fever Weakness Abdominal pain Headache Loss of appetite Diarrhoea or constipation

Treatment

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that antibiotics are the first choice of treatment for typhoid.

Prevention

Drink boiled or purified water Don't eat food from unhygienic places on the street Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables Practice good hand hygiene

Viral Fever

Viral infections are more prevalent in the seasons when temperatures and humidity change.

Symptoms

Fever Body aches Sore throat Runny nose Fatigue Cough

Treatment

As per Mayo Clinic most viral fevers will get better with rest, fluids and treating symptoms but it suggests seeking medical advice if symptoms do not improve or get worse.

Prevention

Frequent handwashing Do not come into contact with anyone who is sick Follow a diet that is rich in nutrients which will help maintain your immune system

Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis or stomach flu is frequently caused by eating or drinking food or water that has become contaminated.

Symptoms

Diarrhea Vomiting Abdominal cramps Nausea Dehydration Fever

Treatment

Oral rehydration solutions (ORS), sufficient fluid intake and medical treatment as needed are essential for preventing dehydration.

Prevention

Eat fresh foods Don't eat undercooked or raw foods Drink safe water Maintain kitchen hygiene

Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a bacterial illness that can be transmitted by water that has been contaminated with urine from infected animals.

Symptoms

Fever Muscle pain Headache Red eyes Vomiting Jaundice is a possible symptom of severe cases.

Treatment

Treatment for leptospirosis depends on the severity of the infection after which doctors may prescribe antibiotics.

Prevention

Do not walk or wade through flood water Wear protective footwear Thoroughly wash after contact with potentially contaminated water

Staying healthy during monsoon

Dr. Singh recommends simple preventive steps that can drastically minimize the chance of getting ill during the monsoon season. He said, "Drinking clean water, personal hygiene, avoiding stagnant water, eating freshly cooked food and taking medical help for prolonged fever."

He also notes that people should not self-medicate particularly if an individual experiences fever that lasts for an extended period, significant dehydration, trouble breathing or symptoms persist in the GI tract. While the monsoon season brings respite from hot weather it also raises the likelihood of the spread of several infectious diseases. Therefore early identification of symptoms, good hygiene and prompt treatment can help prevent complications throughout the rainy season.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for health concerns.