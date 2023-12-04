Don't Make These Common Mistakes When You Have Fever

There are a few no-nos during fever. Find out what they are. (Photo: Freepik)

Release the toxins from the body in the form of sweat and urine by drinking a lot of fluids and water, said an expert.

When you are down with fever, you may feel a lot of pain, discomfort and fatigue. During this time, the body may demand rest in order to recover. And while people around you may offer suggestions and advice, know that there are a few things you must absolutely avoid doing while running a temperature. These are common mistakes that most people are guilty of making, and according to Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple, it may slow down your recovery process, and make you feel all the more uncomfortable.

Taking to Instagram, the expert explained in a video that there broadly are three mistakes that people make when they have fever. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrDimple, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach (@drdimplejangda)

According to her, the first mistake is eating a large meal. "There is some kind of heavy metal, toxin, or undigested metabolic waste trapped in your body, and your body has deliberately increased the temperature in order to release the toxins through the pores in the form of sweat or through urine. You must starve the body during a fever," she stated, adding that adults can go on a 24-hour fasting with just warm sips of water and a small bite of something, or even a bowl of vegetable soup.

TRENDING NOW

For children who cannot do fasting, the health coach suggested giving them warm vegetable soups throughout the day, along with lots of fluids, so that they have "repeated visits to the bathroom to release the toxins".

Dr Dimple also advised against consuming honey during fever. "When you have a fever, the honey turns toxic inside the human body because of the elevated body temperature. Honey should be taken only when your body is at a normal temperature."

The expert warned against using AC and fans. "The trick is to sweat out the toxins," she explained. One must release the toxins in the form of sweat and urine by drinking a lot of fluids and water. "Once you have broken into the sweat, you will be rid of the fever symptoms. Do not take antibiotics and immune suppressants. That will destroy the immune system and shut down the body; it has a symptomatic approach that is not addressing the root cause, which is the toxin."

You may like to read