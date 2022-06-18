Common Health Problems In Men Above 40: Screening Tests One Must Undergo To Catch Them Early

Many diseases may not show symptoms at their early stages. So, it is crucial for men above 40 to undergo regular vital health check-ups to catch the problems early.

Most people grossly undervalue the importance of regular examinations or screening tests. Due to the hectic and unpredictable lifestyle often, we skip seeking routine preventive care. Only during illness do we do tests and consult experts for treatment. In addition, many health surveys have shown that men are less likely than women to visit doctors or undergo preventive screenings.

Undergoing screening tests at the right time is an essential part of the healthcare regime for a person to maintain good health and quality of life. Similarly, it is more crucial for men above 40 to check their health condition, which will further help to keep severe ailments at bay. Therefore, men at or above 40 should prioritize their health and look for signs and symptoms signaling health issues, which can be taken care of before they turn serious. They should approach their health in specific ways, one of the ways is to undergo necessary tests based on their growing age and other factors. As the symptoms of many diseases are not visible at their early stages, regular follow-ups with vital health check-ups will aid in controlling the health issue by diagnosing them early.

Blood pressure monitoring

Blood pressure is a silent killer; it is one of the root causes of hypertension and can also harm our heart, lungs, brain, kidneys, and blood vessels. A blood pressure screening is one of the most important screening tests and is easy, painless, and takes just a few minutes to receive the results. The targeted healthy blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg. As blood pressure does not have any symptoms, it's essential to have regular screenings to reduce your risk of a stroke and heart attack.

Blood sugar test

One with the tendency of diabetes must have reasonable control of blood sugar levels. Therefore, a regular blood sugar test could help diagnose and control the blood sugar level and prevent diabetes with lifestyle change and treatment at the initial stage. We also need to track the HbA1C level, the average blood sugar level of three months. This test is carried out before and after breakfast. Along with these, daily exercising for 30 minutes with a proper diet plan will help in good diabetes management and control your blood sugar level.

Lipid profile

This helps to measure the amount of cholesterol and triglycerides in our blood. This test helps determine the risk of the rise of fatty deposits in our arteries, which could block or narrow our arteries, which often further lead to a risk of coronary artery disease.

Men above 40 should approach their doctors for lipid profile tests at least once every five years. If one is undergoing health problems linked to heart ailments, diabetes, or kidney problems, one may be advised to undergo regular tests more frequently.

Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy, also known as Colon cancer screening, is advised for men who are at high risk for colon cancer and are advised to initiate screening at or above 40 years of age. Often a stool routine test with emphasis on occult blood once a year, a flexible sigmoidoscopy and/or colonoscopy and/or CT colonography every five to ten years. Men at high risk may recommend colonoscopy more often.

Eye exam

After the age of 40, it is common to experience low eye vision, often requiring power correction for near vision. The only solution here is to see an eye specialist. To keep track of the changes in your vision, it is recommended for eye examination every two years for men crossing 40. The frequency of regular eye testing often increases with your growing age or maybe if one is experiencing vision problems. Also, glaucoma test every 2 year is recommended for those who are at glaucoma risk and could start when we are in our forties. Besides, one who is a diabetics patient are advised to undergo an eye examination once a year for identifying changes with diabetic retinopathy.

Above mentioned screening tests can help an individual to stay healthy and improve quality of life. Because some of these conditions have no symptoms, one may not know that he has a problem, unless one gets tested. In addition, it is easier and less expensive to prevent disease than to try to treat it after years of damage has set in. It is the right time for one to practice the simple idea Prevention is better than cure.

The article is contributed by Dr. Rajesh Bendre, Chief Pathologist, Neuberg Diagnostics, Mumbai.