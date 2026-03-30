Common fever symptoms: Scientists claim 1 in 3 patients may have an underlying infection

Fever is not always 'just a fever' but it may be a warning sign of severe infections that need prompt treatment. Experts recommend that one should not engage in self-medication particularly antibiotics without the diagnosis.

Common fever symptoms: Many people often dismiss fever as a minor and temporary effect which is often treated by self-medication using over-the-counter drugs or even without the need to take any antibiotics. However a recent nationwide study indicates that this method can be very deceptive in regard to a far more significant health issue. Using data of more than one lakh people over the period of two years, i.e., 2023 to 2025, the report discovered that in over 30 per cent of cases, fever was associated with serious infectious diseases including Dengue and Typhoid challenging the belief that the majority of fevers are harmless or self-limiting.

Serious infections behind common fever

The research conducted by diagnostic company Thyrocare indicates that more than 18 per cent of the cases of fever had been caused by typhoid with dengue accounting for more than 14 per cent. Whereas Malaria, Chikungunya and Leptospirosis were other infections diagnosed. These results point out that the presence of fever is frequently the indication of a latent infection instead of a disease by itself. Healthcare professionals caution that neglecting the symptoms or self-treatment can slow the diagnosis and treatment process, thereby exposing individuals to the possibility of developing complications.

Co-infections add to the risk

One of the key findings of the report was the presence of co-infection which was approximately 10 per cent of cases. Scientists claim that the most common combination that people often experience is dengue and typhoid co-occurring which has the possibility of overlapping making diagnosis complicated because of their similar symptoms. According to Dr Preet Kaur, Chief Scientific Officer at Thyrocare fever should not be viewed in isolation. She said, "These markers highlight that fever is often a systemic event, not just a transient rise in body temperature."

Impacts on the body

The report also mentioned significant physiological changes in patients. A platelet count below normal which is a key concern with infections such as dengue was found in 27 per cent of general fevers, 80 per cent of malaria and 37 per cent of all dengue-positive patients. In additions there were also cases of frequent liver dysfunction where higher enzymes like SGOT were observed in 56 per cent of all fever patients, 37 per cent of them had higher levels of SGPT which means liver stress across all infections. The World Health Organization (WHO) argues that infections such as dengue and leptospirosis may affect various body organs making early diagnosis critical.

Gender differences in infection

The data further indicates that there were major differences in how infection influences between the men and women. Typhoid often causes more issues in women with 21 per cent of females testing positive opposed to 15 per cent in men. In general the cases of fever were higher among women with 32 per cent than men with 29 per cent. Conversely men were more subject to malaria with over twice the number of men being infected compared to women.

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