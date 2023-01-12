Simple precautions to reduce eye injuries during road accidents

Common Eye Injuries In Road Accidents: How To Reduce The Chances Of Visual Disability

The Indian government targets to halve the number of accidents by 2024 and have laid down its plans and guidelines for improving road design and infrastructure.

Experts call for more attention to eye injuries in emergency department of hospitals while attending to victims of road accidents.

It is estimated that road accidents account for 34 per cent of all cases of eye injuries reported in India, leading to vision loss in large number of patients. Such injuries are entirely preventable by following simple precautions and safety measures while driving, eye surgeons from Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Mumbai, a unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Group, noted during a press conference conducted to mark the National Road Safety Week.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, organizes the National Road Safety Week every year from January 11 to 17 to spread awareness around road safety.

Possible eye injuries during road accidents

Eyes are very sensitive, complex, and delicate organs which are prone to damage due to accidents and mishaps while driving. Eye trauma may impact the eyelids, cornea, the orbital wall, the white outer layer of the eyeball (sclera), the membrane that protects the eye (conjunctiva), etc. It may lead to conditions like ruptured globe of the eye, traumatic cataract, detachment of the retina, damage to the optic nerve, loss or hemorrhage of the gel-like fluid that fills the eye (vitreous), and so on. Many of these are vision-threatening conditions, the eye surgeons said.

Look for eye injuries while treating patients of road accidents

Addressing the online press conference, Padma Shree Recipient Prof. Dr S Natarajan, Chief Clinical Services at Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Mumbai, called for more attention to eye injuries in emergency department of hospitals while attending to victims of road accidents.

Dr Natarajan said, "When a road accident victim is brought to a hospital, eyes are often the last part of the body to be checked by trauma surgeons, as they focus on bodily injuries like fractures and head trauma to save the patient's life. In trauma injuries, especially head trauma, eyes should be examined early for damage. An ophthalmologist needs to be called immediately if eye damage is suspected, even if the patient is in coma."

"We need a change in mindset and treatment protocol at emergency departments of hospitals so that eyes are given simultaneous attention as soon as the patient arrives. This is currently not happening. For example, in case of a head injury, it is common to immediately call a brain surgeon to examine the patient, but an eye surgeon is rarely called. We need more awareness among doctors treating road accident victims so that eyes are given early attention for signs of damage by an eye trauma specialist," he added.

Technology is so advanced today that if the center of cornea or retina and the optic nerve are not involved in the damage, the chances of restoring the vision of the patient are quite good, Dr Natarajan noted.

Simple precautions to reduce eye injuries during road accidents

However, Dr Natarajan reminded people that prevention is always better than cure.

"People should make full use of protective measures while driving such as helmets, seat belts, head rests and airbags. Avoid keeping any object between yourself and the steering wheel. Try to wear glasses while driving, if possible. The common practice of placing a young child on the lap of a parent on the front seat of the car should be strictly avoided," he said.