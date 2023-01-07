Common Dietary Supplements: Benefits And Risks

Always consult your doctor before taking any dietary supplement, because some of them can cause side effects, or interact with other medicines you're already taking.

Diet should be the main source of your nutritional needs. But some people may need to take supplements to get the nutrients they are lacking or a little extra nutrient boost. Dietary supplements come in many forms: pills, capsules, powders, liquids, gummies, extracts, and energy bars. They contain one or more ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, amino acids, and enzymes. These products are often taken to supplement your diet and help the body to get enough nutrients it needs to work properly and stay healthy.

Taking dietary supplements can help improve your health, but sometimes they can cause side effects or adverse events. Common dietary supplements are easily available online and at local pharmacies and medical stores without a prescription. Still, it is advisable to consult your doctor before taking any supplement, because some of them can cause side effects, or interact with other medicines you're already taking. Your doctor can also tell you if you need any supplement based on your current diet and health.

Before you decide to take any dietary supplement, here are some facts you should know about dietary supplements, including their benefits and risks.

Most common dietary supplements

A survey report released by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2019 revealed that approximately 77 per cent of Americans take at least one dietary supplement, with the highest usage reported in adults aged 35 54 years. The top three most popular supplements used by the Americans in 2020 were vitamin D, magnesium and fish oil, according to another survey conducted by ConsumerLab.com.

Others most popular dietary supplements included CoQ10 (Coenzyme Q10), Multivitamin, Probiotics, Vitamin C, B-complex, and Vitamin B12 (cobalamin). The survey also reported increased in usage of collagen, magnesium and cannabidiol.

Benefits ofdietary supplements

If taken properly, dietary supplements can help meet your daily requirements of essential nutrients and maintain or improve your overall health, with little to no risk. For example:

Vitamin D and calcium supplements can help promote bone health.

Vitamins C and E can prevent cell damage

Fish oil can benefit heart health

Taking magnesium supplements (if you have a deficiency) can help improve blood pressure, blood sugar management, mood, and reduce heart disease risk.

Taking folic acid before and during pregnancy can reduce birth defects.

Risks ofdietary supplements

Taking too much of dietary supplements, combining dietary supplements, or taking dietary supplements along with other prescribed or over-the-counter medicines, can sometimes lead to bad reactions or adverse events. Possible side effects of dietary supplements may include rashes, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, slurred speech, blood in urine, etc. If you experience such reactions, immediately stop taking the supplement and see a doctor.

Some supplements can reduce the effectiveness of the drugs you're taking. For example, if you're taking blood thinners, Vitamin K supplement can make it less effective. St. John's wort can reduce the effectiveness of some drugs, such as antidepressants and birth control.

Taking supplements instead of prescribed medicines can be life threatening. Always talking to your doctor before taking any supplement, especially of you have chronic health conditions.

Pregnant women, nursing mothers and children need to take extra precautions as some supplements haven't been tested in these groups.

What to do in case of adverse events?

Stop taking the dietary supplement immediately and seek medical care.

Remember, supplements should never be a replacement for a nutrient-dense, healthy diet. They are meant to supplement the diet.