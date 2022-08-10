Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack While Working Out In The Gym, Rushed To AIIMS Delhi

The actor cum comedian Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to AIIMS, Delhi and he is doing fine.

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Wednesday. According to the reports, Raju Srivastava was working out in the gym when he got a mild attack and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. "Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious, " his team confirmed the development to a leading news channel.

In a report, sources have revealed that he was working out in a gym in South Delhi when he felt uneasy and collapsed. He is currently under the doctor's observation and is undergoing treatment for heart illness.

