Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack While Working Out In The Gym, Rushed To AIIMS Delhi

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Wednesday. According to the reports, Raju Srivastava was working out in the gym when he got a mild attack and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. "Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious, " his team confirmed the development to a leading news channel.
In a report, sources have revealed that he was working out in a gym in South Delhi when he felt uneasy and collapsed. He is currently under the doctor's observation and is undergoing treatment for heart illness.