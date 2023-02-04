Weakness, Fatigue And Weight Loss: 3 Symptoms Of Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is responsible for a significant number of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Colorectal cancer is common cancer affecting the colon and rectum worldwide. Though this type of cancer can happen at any age, it typically affects older adults. Cancer usually starts as a polyp, a small, noncancerous clump of cells that form inside the colon. Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director- Surgical Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi shares that some polyps turn cancerous and become colon cancers over time.

Detection Of Colon Cancer

The condition is likely to go undetected as colon cancer usually has no symptoms in the early stages of the disease.

And when they do appear, symptoms vary in different individuals depending on the location in the intestine and the tumour size.

However, some common symptoms of colon cancer include weakness or fatigue, unexplained weight loss, change in bowel habits, abdominal discomfort, and blood in your stool.

If any symptoms are persistent, it's time to see a doctor. Cancer screening usually begins after the age of 50.

Early Signs Of Colon Cancer

People who report symptoms of colon cancer and receive a diagnosis of the condition present with early signs of colon cancer, including having blood in the faeces or from the rectum, complaining of abdominal pain, and suffering from anaemia. Others who seek emergency medical assistance after cancer diagnosis present with blockage in their bowel, inflammation of the stomach lining, or, worst, a hole in their bowel.

Bottomline

As the condition may not produce any symptoms until the later stages, anyone with a risk of developing colorectal cancer must consult a doctor about screening.

Regular screening improves the chances of an early diagnosis and treatment, thereby improving outcomes.

In addition, if you notice any untoward changes in your body, like unusual weakness or fatigue or marked weight loss for no specific reasons, make sure to consult a healthcare provider to rule out your fears.

