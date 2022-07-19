Singer Bhupinder Singh Died Of Colon Cancer: Symptoms Of Colon Cancer And How To Prevent It

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh died recently due to colon cancer and COVID-19. Here are the symptoms of colon cancer and how you can prevent it.

Acclaimed singer Bhupinder Singh, died on July 18 at the age of 82 due to colon cancer and COVID-19 complications. Reports suggested that the veteran singer was admitted to the hospital after a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with COVID-19. According to reports, his wife and singer Mitali Singh told PTI that the Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute singer was admitted to the hospital 8-10 days ago following a urine infection. He tested positive for COVID and passed away due to "suspected colon cancer and COVID-19."

Does Colon Cancer Increase COVID-19 Risk?

While COVID can infect anyone and everyone, people who suffer from an underlying health problem are more likely to get sick from COVID-19. According to the American Cancer Society, patients with colorectal cancer may be at high risk of contracting COVID-19 regardless of their clinical stages of the disease. Patients with a colorectal cancer diagnosis who have clinically mild or moderate COVID-19 should receive special attention due to a potential longer course of the disease or a higher risk of severe infection probability, say researchers of the study. It is important to prioritise key protection for people who have colorectal cancer in epidemic prevention. These results are of practical significance, even though further clinical data validation is required.

What Is Colon Cancer?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colon cancer or colorectal cancer is a type of cancer in which "cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control." It is the third most common type of cancer that affect both men and women. Health statistics estimate that 1 in every 25 women is likely to develop colon cancer, and 1 in 23 men develop it. There are different stages of colon cancer, including:

TRENDING NOW

Stage 0: This stage is known as carcinoma in situ, which happens when there are abnormal cells in the inner lining of the colon or rectum.

Stage 1: This stage is when the lining of the colon or the rectum has been penetrated by colon cancer, which may have spread into the muscular layer. However, it doesn't spread to other organs or lymph nodes at this stage.

Stage 2: At this stage, the lymph nodes are not affected but colon cancer enters the walls of the colon or through the walls to surrounding tissues.

You may like to read

Stage 3: Cancer spreads to lymph nodes but not other areas of the body.

Stage 4: Cancer starts affecting other organs like the liver and lungs.

Symptoms Of Colon Cancer

In the early stages, colon cancer hardly shows any symptoms. People might experience different symptoms at every stage.

Stages 0-2

constipation

loose motion

changes in stool

rectal bleeding

gastric problems

stomach pain

cramps

Stages 3-4

Symptoms may become more visible at these stages. Some of the symptoms you may experience include:

lethargy and exhaustion

sudden weight loss

nausea

changes in stool

jaundice

swollen feet and hands

difficulty in breathing

fractures

blurry vision

Can Colon Cancer Be Prevented?

There are different risk factors such as family history and age that can increase the risk of colon cancer. However, you can change some lifestyle factors that can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.

include more fruits and veggies in your diet

reduce the intake of red meat and processed meat

keeping your weight in check

do not smoke

avoid taking stress

manage underlying diseases like diabetes, hypertension

regular physical activity

reduce the intake of dietary fat

Apart from this, one should talk to their doctor to determine the best available treatment for colon cancer.

RECOMMENDED STORIES