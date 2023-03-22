Colorectal Cancer in Young People On The Rise Globally: What Could Be The Reason?

Read on to know why young people are becoming prone to Colorectal Cancer, and how young-onset colorectal cancer differs from later-onset colorectal cancer.

Cancer of the colon, rectum, or anus are collectively referred to as colorectal cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified colorectal cancer as the third most common cancer type worldwide and the second most common cause of cancer death. In 2020, about 2 million people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which causes almost 1 million deaths per year. Concerningly, more and more younger people are getting colorectal cancer worldwide, and researchers have warned that the number of young-onset colorectal cancer cases is increasing rapidly.

The month of March is observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to make people aware of the importance of colorectal cancer screening and encourage them to adopt healthy lifestyle habits to decrease the risk of developing this cancer type. Read on to know more about young-onset colorectal cancer (CRC), also known as early-onset CRC.

Why young people are becoming prone to Colorectal Cancer?

It is not clearly known why the incidence of young-onset colorectal cancer is rising. But it is extremely concerning, and the scientific community need to urgently come together to better understand the underlying causes and biology, opined Kimmie Ng, director of the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber.

Marios Giannakis, MD, PhD, a gastrointestinal oncologist at Dana-Farber, highlighted the fact that even though the disease is more common in older adults, young people could also have colorectal cancer.

In a paper published in Science, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers have outlined the complexities of young-onset colorectal cancer.

Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Vs Later-Onset Colorectal Cancer

According to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers, young-onset colorectal cancer is different from later-onset CRC in several ways. Typically, young-onset CRC appears on the left side of the colon and often presents with rectal bleeding and abdominal pain. It is also more aggressive than later-onset CRC.

However, studies have shown conflicting results in terms of the genetic mutations that drive the diseases. This indicates the complexity of the disease.

Are risk factors for colorectal cancer similar for young people and older adults? It is not clear yet and more study is needed to understand the risk factors.

They noted that while obesity and environmental exposures are associated with young-onset colorectal cancer, other factors such as increased antibiotic use or the frequency of Cesarean sections could also play role.

Hence, the authors suggested that investigations to understand CRC risk factors should include a combination of genetics, environmental exposures, diet and lifestyle measures, immune system interactions and the microbiome composition.

Often young-onset CRC is discovered after the disease has advanced. Because screening for colorectal cancer usually starts at age 45, the disease often goes undetected in younger people, the experts stated.

The complexity of young-onset CRC

To better understand young-onset CRC, Ng and Giannakis suggest inclusion of diverse populations in studies of young-onset colorectal cancer. They called for multidisciplinary research including many areas of investigation simultaneously.

This will help in finding new ways to identify young people who are at high risk of young-onset cancer and should be screened for the disease.