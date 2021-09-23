Colorectal Cancer Cases On Rise Among Young Adults In India: Rare and Unusual Symptoms You Need To Know

Colorectal cancer cases among young adults have been increasing over the last two decades, and the Covid pandemic has worsened the plight of patients suffering from this ailment, a leading private healthcare group said on Thursday. According to the doctors, delay in screening when symptoms show up also aggravates these cases, and during the pandemic, many patients' ailments moved into advanced stages as they stayed at home. "The rate of colorectal cancer has been increasing among young adults in their 20s to 40s over the last two decades. This is an age when people are active, building families and careers and it is important to ensure the quality of life for these patients after treatment.

What Causes Colorectal Cancer

Some of the factors that may raise the risk of Colorectal Cancer are as follows:

Age

Anybody who is above 50 years old is at higher risk of suffering from colorectal cancer.

Diabetes

People with diabetes or insulin resistance are at higher risk of suffering from colorectal cancer.

Obesity

Obese people are also at higher risk.

Over Consumption of Alcohol and Cigarettes

Heavy drinkers or people who smoke a lot are at higher risk of developing this condition.

Sedentary Lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle or those who are physically inactive can develop colorectal cancer very easily.

Colorectal Cancer: Rare and Unusual Symptoms You Need To Know

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum. The condition is very common these days, but it can turn fatal if not treated on time. For this, the important part is to understand the silent symptoms of this condition. Here is what you need to look out for in order to stay safe.

Chronic Abdominal Pain Extreme Fatigue Unexplained Weight Loss Rectal Pain A persistent change In Bowel Habits Change In Stool Colour Blood In The Stool