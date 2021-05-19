Colorectal cancer also known as bowel cancer colon cancer or rectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon (large intestine) or rectum. It is the third most common type of cancer worldwide estimated to make up about 10% of all cancer cases. Most colorectal cancers are associated with old age and lifestyle factors with less than 5% of cases linked to inherited genes. The most common inherited syndromes that increase colon cancer risk are familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) and Lynch syndrome also known as hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC). How can people at high genetic risk for colorectal