A study published in the journal Cancer Research found that discovery of colon cancer pathway could lead to new targeted treatments. According to the author of the study Guosong Zhang, the research identifies a novel therapeutic target and could help develop novel strategies to reduce the risks of colon cancer. Researchers had compared healthy mice and mice with colon cancer by opting for metabolomics, which is a comprehensive and complex analysis of metabolites, that are produced when food and chemicals are broken down. Thus, the researchers revealed that certain fatty acid metabolites were more abundant in colon cancer.

Researchers studied human colon cancer cells, comparing them to normal colon cells as well, and found the same results: an overexpression, or plethora, of the CYP monooxygenase enzymes. Using pharmacological and genetic approaches, the researchers removed or inhibited the CYP monooxygenase enzymes in mice with colon cancer and found that tumour growth was suppressed. Surely, this is good news. Furthermore, we tell you about colon cancer.

What is colon cancer?

Colon cancer can be termed as the cancer of the large intestine (colon), which is the final part of your digestive tract. Most cases of colon cancer tend to begin as small, noncancerous (benign) clumps of cells known as adenomatous polyps. But, over time some of these polyps can turn into colon cancers. Hence, regular screening may help prevent colon cancer by identifying and removing polyps before they turn into cancer.

The symptoms:

You may notice symptoms like a change in your bowel habits, including diarrhoea or constipation. Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool. Persistent abdominal discomfort like cramps, gas or pain. A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely. You may feel fatigued and weak along with unintentional weight loss and continual urges to defecate.

The causes:

In most cases, the causes of colon cancer are unclear. But, according to experts, colon cancer occurs when healthy cells in the colon tend to develop errors in their genetic blueprint, the DNA. Healthy cells grow and divide in an orderly way to keep your body functioning normally. But when the DNA of the cell is damaged and becomes cancerous, cells continue to divide — even though when new cells aren’t needed. As the cells tend to accumulate, they may form a tumour. With time, those cancer cells may invade and destroy normal tissue located nearby.

The treatment:

The treatment may vary from person to person. Your expert may suggest your treatment depending upon the stage of your cancer.

Adopt these lifestyle changes to tackle with colon cancer:

You should eat fruits, vegetables and whole grains: Fruits, vegetables and whole grains contain vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, tend to play a key role in keeping cancer at bay. Try to include omega 3 oils in your diet. You can opt for salmon, sardines, mackerel, and flax oil, which can help reduce inflammation. According to a study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology, garlic and onion, can lower bowel cancer risk.

You should stay physically active

You should exercise regularly for about 30-40 minutes. Aim to lose weight slowly by increasing the amount of exercise you get and also by lowering the number of calories you eat. But, remember to speak to your doctor, before talking up any fitness routine.

With inputs from IANS