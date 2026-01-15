Colorectal Cancer Is Rising Among Young Indians: How Fibremaxxing May Help Lower The Risk

Colorectal cancer cases are rising among young Indians. Know how fibremaxxing, a high-fibre Indian diet, may support gut health and help lower cancer risk.

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that attacks the large intestine and rectum; it is becoming common in India particularly among people in cities. Previously, it was observed among the aged people but currently, the youth are also being diagnosed. A lifestyle change and dietary alteration are among the reasons. Most individuals consume more processed, packaged, and low-fibre foodstuffs and less traditional home-cooked food. This has given rise to increased interest in a simple concept, such as fibre maximisation, which involves adding as much fibre as possible through daily foodstuffs.

What is Fibremaxxing?

According to Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director - Surgical Oncology, Aakash Healthcare, "Fibremaxxing is not about taking fibre supplements or all of a sudden consuming huge quantities of raw vegetables. It implies a gradual change in daily food preferences. Fibre can be substantially increased by such simple measures as switching juice to whole fruits, adding vegetables to all meals, including dal or legumes daily, and switching refined grains with whole grains. The conventional Indian food naturally promotes such a strategy when consumed in its original state."

How Fibre Protects the Colon?

The doctor explains that the fibre assists in the protection of the colon in a number of ways. First, it makes stool bulky and facilitates the passage of food in the intestines. This decreases constipation and decreases the duration of contact of harmful substances with the gut lining. Second, fibre nourishes normal intestinal gut bacteria. These are bacteria that manufacture substances that cause the inflammation to come down and keep the colon cells healthy. A healthy gut environment lowers the chances of abnormal cell growth and this may cause cancer.

What Is Dietary Fibre and Where Is It Found?

Plant foods contain dietary fibre which cannot be digested by the body. It occurs in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, legumes, nuts and seeds. In the Indian food scenario, whole wheat roti, brown rice, millets, dal, chana, rajma, vegetables, fruits and salads are natural foods that provide fibre. To their unfortunate, a lot of individuals are now relying on white rice, foods made of maida, fast food, and sugary snacks that have minimal amounts of fibre.

Evidence Linking Fibre Intake to Lower Cancer Risk

Research studies in the world reveal that individuals with high-fibre diets are less likely to develop colorectal cancer. Fibre is also useful in maintaining weight, sugar level and cholesterol which are also related to risk of cancer. The fibre-rich diets tend to be low in processed foods and red meat which are known to predispose the individual to colorectal cancer in excess.

Fibre Is Helpful but Not a Cure-All

Fibre is not however a magic protective agent against cancer. Other conditions like physical exercises, smoking abstinence, restricting alcohol, keeping weight, regular check-ups also contribute significantly. Individuals having a history of colorectal cancer in their families, 10 plus years with persistent digestive issues, or with red flags such as blood in stool, unexplainable weight loss, or persistent bowel movements are encouraged to visit a physician immediately.

Managing Side Effects of Increased Fibre Intake

Others might have gas or bloating in case they suddenly increase the amount of fibre they intake. This is normal and normally short-term. Slowly adding fibre and ensuring one consumes an adequate amount of water assists the body in adapting.

The Takeaway: Returning to Traditional Diets

To put it in simple terms, fibre is a safe, natural and low-priced method of taking care of gut health and reducing the chances of colorectal cancer. Although not prevention, a diet rich in fibre and a healthy lifestyle is very protective and beneficial in the long-term. To the majority of Indians, returning to the traditional and plant-based foods might be among the most beneficial measures towards cancer prevention.