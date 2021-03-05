Colorectal cancer also known as bowel cancer colon cancer or rectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer among men and women in India. Luckily it can be cured if detected early. The commonly used technique to detect colorectal cancer is colonoscopy. This requires the specialist -- physician gastroenterologist or oncologist to visually inspect the image obtained by the camera inserted into the colon of the subject. But this manual approach for colonoscopy examination by physicians may sometime lead to an erroneous diagnosis. Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have designed an automated Artificial Intelligence