Select Language

Colon Cancer: What Persistent Constipation For Months Could Indicate

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre, bowel cancer, known as colon or colorectal cancer, may not show any symptoms in the early stages, but as the disease progress more symptoms may appear including constipation.

Colon Cancer: What Persistent Constipation For Months Could Indicate
Colorectal cancer affects the colon and rectum and is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. It often begins as non-cancerous polyps that gradually turn malignant. Some of the most common signs of colorectal cancer include - changes in bowel, blood in the stool, abdominal discomfort, and unexplained weight loss.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe |Published : December 31, 2025 9:03 AM IST

Constipation is a condition that occurs when your bowel movements become less active and stool becomes difficult to pass. This condition occurs mostly when there is a change in your diet or due to inadequate intake of fibre. Occasional constipation is common, but when you have a persistent problem pooing, you must be cautious about certain symptoms, as it can lead to serious medical conditions including colon cancer.

Persistent Constipation Linked To Colon Cancer

Healthcare professionals claim that colon cancer can develop silently by gradually changing your bowel movements due to a tumour that grows slowly inside the colon, narrowing the bowel lumen result in progressive difficulty in passing stools, thinning of stools, reduced frequency or a persistent feeling of incomplete evacuation.

Symptoms Of Colon Cancer

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre, bowel cancer, known as colon or colorectal cancer, may not show any symptoms in the early stages, but as the disease progress more symptoms may appear including constipation. This happens particularly because colorectal cancer starts as small polyps, which is an overgrowth of tissue in the rectum. Here's a complete breakdown of bowel cancer or colon cancer symptoms that you must be aware to take proactive actions in preventing this chronic disease:

Also Read

More News

  • Persistent diarrhoea or constipation
  • Changes in your normal bowel habit
  • Often feeling bloated
  • Change in your appetite
  • Rectal bleeding
  • Blood in your stool or toilet
  • Feeling tired all the time
  • Weight loss without an obvious cause
  • Cramping in your lower stomach
  • Or to use toilet when there is no need

Tips To Prevent Colon Cancer

The World Health Organization (WHO) states, "Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. In 2020, more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer and more than 930 000 deaths due to colorectal cancer were estimated to have occurred worldwide." Studies suggest that people can reduce the risk of colon cancer by taking certain actions that include the following:

TRENDING NOW

  • Increasing physical activity
  • Keeping a healthy weight
  • Limiting alcohol consumption
  • Completely avoiding tobacco
  • Minimizing a diet low in animal fats
  • Consuming fruits, vegetables and whole grains
  • Regular screenings are crucial for early detection

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.

About the Author

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. She holds a Master's Degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian ... Read More