Colon Cancer: What Persistent Constipation For Months Could Indicate

Constipation is a condition that occurs when your bowel movements become less active and stool becomes difficult to pass. This condition occurs mostly when there is a change in your diet or due to inadequate intake of fibre. Occasional constipation is common, but when you have a persistent problem pooing, you must be cautious about certain symptoms, as it can lead to serious medical conditions including colon cancer.
Healthcare professionals claim that colon cancer can develop silently by gradually changing your bowel movements due to a tumour that grows slowly inside the colon, narrowing the bowel lumen result in progressive difficulty in passing stools, thinning of stools, reduced frequency or a persistent feeling of incomplete evacuation.
According to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre, bowel cancer, known as colon or colorectal cancer, may not show any symptoms in the early stages, but as the disease progress more symptoms may appear including constipation. This happens particularly because colorectal cancer starts as small polyps, which is an overgrowth of tissue in the rectum. Here's a complete breakdown of bowel cancer or colon cancer symptoms that you must be aware to take proactive actions in preventing this chronic disease:
The World Health Organization (WHO) states, "Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. In 2020, more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer and more than 930 000 deaths due to colorectal cancer were estimated to have occurred worldwide." Studies suggest that people can reduce the risk of colon cancer by taking certain actions that include the following:
