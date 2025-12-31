Colon Cancer: What Persistent Constipation For Months Could Indicate

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre, bowel cancer, known as colon or colorectal cancer, may not show any symptoms in the early stages, but as the disease progress more symptoms may appear including constipation.

Colorectal cancer affects the colon and rectum and is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. It often begins as non-cancerous polyps that gradually turn malignant. Some of the most common signs of colorectal cancer include - changes in bowel, blood in the stool, abdominal discomfort, and unexplained weight loss.

Constipation is a condition that occurs when your bowel movements become less active and stool becomes difficult to pass. This condition occurs mostly when there is a change in your diet or due to inadequate intake of fibre. Occasional constipation is common, but when you have a persistent problem pooing, you must be cautious about certain symptoms, as it can lead to serious medical conditions including colon cancer.

Persistent Constipation Linked To Colon Cancer

Healthcare professionals claim that colon cancer can develop silently by gradually changing your bowel movements due to a tumour that grows slowly inside the colon, narrowing the bowel lumen result in progressive difficulty in passing stools, thinning of stools, reduced frequency or a persistent feeling of incomplete evacuation.

Symptoms Of Colon Cancer

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre, bowel cancer, known as colon or colorectal cancer, may not show any symptoms in the early stages, but as the disease progress more symptoms may appear including constipation. This happens particularly because colorectal cancer starts as small polyps, which is an overgrowth of tissue in the rectum. Here's a complete breakdown of bowel cancer or colon cancer symptoms that you must be aware to take proactive actions in preventing this chronic disease:

Persistent diarrhoea or constipation

Changes in your normal bowel habit

Often feeling bloated

Change in your appetite

Rectal bleeding

Blood in your stool or toilet

Feeling tired all the time

Weight loss without an obvious cause

Cramping in your lower stomach

Or to use toilet when there is no need

Tips To Prevent Colon Cancer

The World Health Organization (WHO) states, "Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. In 2020, more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer and more than 930 000 deaths due to colorectal cancer were estimated to have occurred worldwide." Studies suggest that people can reduce the risk of colon cancer by taking certain actions that include the following:

TRENDING NOW

Increasing physical activity

Keeping a healthy weight

Limiting alcohol consumption

Completely avoiding tobacco

Minimizing a diet low in animal fats

Consuming fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Regular screenings are crucial for early detection

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.