Colon cancer is no longer just a disease of old age: Cases doctors are increasingly seeing

Colon cancer is increasingly affecting younger adults. Here are the rising trends, key warning signs, risk factors and why early detection matters.

Written By: Dr. Shweta Garg | Published : June 10, 2026 2:45 PM IST

Colon Cancer.

Not long ago, a 55-year-old man came to the hospital with a complaint that many of us would consider routine weakness. He had gradually started feeling tired while doing his daily work. Climbing stairs felt more exhausting than before. He assumed it was age catching up with him. His family felt he was simply working too hard. Like many people, cancer never crossed anyone's mind.

Routine blood tests revealed anemia. He was started on treatment for low hemoglobin, but the weakness continued. Since the anemia did not improve as expected, further investigations were advised. A colonoscopy eventually revealed the real cause colon cancer. What appeared to be a simple complaint of weakness was actually the body's way of signaling that something serious was wrong.

That patient has stayed with me because his story reflects something I am seeing more often in practice. Many people still associate colon cancer with old age. They imagine it as a disease that affects someone else, usually much later in life. Yet the reality is changing.

Over the past few years, doctors have been encountering patients at younger ages with symptoms that initially appear harmless occasional blood in the stool, unexplained anemia, persistent constipation, changes in bowel habits, or vague abdominal discomfort. In some of these cases, further evaluation has revealed colon cancer.

As a pathologist, I have noticed that patients are often genuinely surprised when investigations point toward a serious diagnosis. Most come expecting an explanation such as piles, acidity, weakness, or a minor digestive problem. Very few walk into a hospital thinking that their symptoms could be related to cancer. Perhaps that is one of the reasons why colon cancer is sometimes diagnosed later than it should be.

The disease often develops quietly. Unlike illnesses that announce themselves suddenly, colon cancer may produce symptoms that people learn to live with. A little blood in the stool is ignored. Constipation is blamed on diet. Fatigue is attributed to stress or a busy schedule. Low hemoglobin is treated, but the reason behind it is not always investigated immediately.

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By the time the underlying cause is identified, valuable time may already have been lost. What concerns many doctors today is not only the disease itself but also the changing age profile of patients. A decade ago, seeing colon cancer in a younger adult would have been relatively uncommon. Today, clinicians across the country are increasingly encountering younger patients with conditions that were once considered typical of older age groups.

Whether this rise is due to lifestyle changes, dietary habits, obesity, or other factors is still being studied. What is clear, however, is that doctors are encountering these cases more often than before. Patients who would once have been considered too young for colon cancer are now appearing in clinics and hospitals with the disease.

Another misconception is that colon cancer occurs only in people with a family history of the disease. While family history certainly increases risk, many patients diagnosed with colon cancer have no known family history at all. This is why symptoms should never be dismissed simply because there are no affected relatives in the family.

One warning sign that deserves particular attention is unexplained anemia. Low hemoglobin is not a diagnosis by itself. It is often a clue. When anemia keeps recurring despite treatment, the question should not only be how to increase hemoglobin levels, but also why they are falling in the first place.

The encouraging news is that colon cancer is one of the cancers where early diagnosis can make a remarkable difference. When detected at an early stage, treatment outcomes are often very good. Many patients can undergo timely treatment and return to their normal lives.

The challenge is getting to that diagnosis before the disease has progressed.

Persistent blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, prolonged constipation, changes in bowel habits, recurring abdominal pain, or unexplained anemia should never be considered normal, regardless of age. These symptoms do not necessarily mean cancer is present, but they do deserve proper medical attention.

The belief that "I am too young to have cancer" is becoming increasingly unreliable. Cancer does not always follow the rules we expect it to follow. Sometimes it begins with nothing more than a little fatigue, a few drops of blood in the stool, or a blood test showing low hemoglobin. Symptoms that appear ordinary may occasionally be the body's way of asking us to look a little deeper. Listening to those signals and seeking medical advice at the right time can make all the difference. In the fight against colon cancer, early diagnosis remains one of our most powerful tools.