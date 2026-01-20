Colleen Hoover Health Update: Bestselling Author Declares She Is Cancer-Free After Successfully Completing Radiation Therapy - Oncologist Tells Us What Comes Next

Colleen Hoover Health Update: Bestselling Author Says She Is Cancer-Free After Completing Radiation. read on to know more about radiation therapy and its side effects.

American Author Colleen Hoover Reveals Cancer Diagnosis at 46, Says 'I Just Wasn't Ready...': Oncologists Warn Why Cancer Can Strike Without Symptoms

Colleen Hoover Health Update: One month after sharing her cancer diagnosis with the world, bestselling author Colleen Hoover has shared latest health updates with her fans.

"Just clarification because of some misleading clickbait making it sound like I'm on my deathbed or something, but I do not have cancer anymore."

She further added, "I am done and good and all is well and has been well. My doctors doctored. Hell yeah."

Her statement came after several netizens circulated posts suggesting the author was still battling cancer, sparking concern among her readers worldwide.

Hoover originally shared her diagnosis in December, and wrote on Saturday, "I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, just finished radiation yesterday."

Colleen Hoover Cancer Journey: How Radiation Therapy Works?

Eventhough, Hoover refrained from disclosing the exact type of cancer that she was diagnosed with, experts say that radiation therapy, also known as chemotherapy, is one of the most commonly used cancer treatments.

Among women, some of the most common types of cancers are - breast, cervical, uterine, or skin cancers.

As per studies, this treatment is used when the cancer is in its manageable stage. In here, high energy radiation is being used to kill or destroy the cancer cells - especially by damaging their DNA. How many radiation therapies are needed to kill the cancer cells completely? It depends on the exact type of the cancer and also it's stage.

Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

While the side effects totally depends on the stage and type of cancer, here are some of the most common side effects that one may suffer after completing radiation therapy:

Extreme fatigue and tiredness Skin irritation, and Temporary inflammation are common

How long does it take to recover post-chemotherapy completion? Oncologists say that most patients recover fully after completing treatment. Doctors emphasize that advances in radiation technology have made treatments more precise and significantly improved outcomes.

