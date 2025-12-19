Coldest December Day In Delhi: Schools Closed In UP’s Bareilly, Timings Curbed In Patna-How To Stay Safe This Winter

Coldest December in Delhi with schools closed in UP's Bareilly and timings curbed in Patna. Learn essential winter safety tips to protect yourself from cold-related health risks.

North India is in the group of a severe cold wave, with Delhi witnessing one of its coldest day of the winter season as temperature continues to dip sharply. Dense fog, icy winds, and freezing mornings have disrupted normal life across several states. Because of extreme cold weather conditions, schools have been closed in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly, while school timings have been curtailed in Patna, Bihar to safeguard students from extreme cold exposure. The India metrological department has issued multiple alerts, warning that cold wave and fog conditions may persist, prompting authorities and residents to stay on high alert and take necessary precautions.

Why Is Delhi So cold This December?

On Thursday, December 18, Delhi recorded its coldest day in the winter season. The lease is unusually old in December, which is attributed to stronger northwesterly winds, of sunlight due to persistent fog, and dry air conditions. Daytime temperatures have remained well below normal, while night temperatures have dropped close to extremely cold levels. According to the weather, experts, extremely cold condition is making morning's harsher, increasing discomfort and health risks, especially for people who has to step out early for work or school.

How Long Will Schools Stay Closed In Bareilly? In Bareilly, the district administration ordered the closure of schools up to class 8 for the next three days after dense fog and cold wave condition got worsed. Visibility dropped suddenly during morning hours, raising safety concerns for students going to school. According to officials, kids are more vulnerable to get cold related illness, and the decision was taken as a preventive step to protect their health.

What Are The School Timings In Patna Now?

Unlike Bareilly, Patna authorities choose to delay a school timings instead of announcing full closures. School now, remain open from only 9 am to 4.30 pm . Avoid the coldest and foggy early morning hours. These advisories are announced to reduce the exposure of cold temperatures and prevent kids from seasonal health issues, such as cough, cold, and breathing problems among the students.

Dense Fog Alert: What Is IMD Warning About?

The IMD has issued dense to very dense fog alerts for several parts of north, India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and Haryana. Foggy conditions are expected to reduce visibility significantly, especially during late night and early morning hours. The extreme cold weather condition and fog has also affected roads, railways flight operations, leading to delays and destruptions in daily travel.

What Health Problems Can Extreme Cold Cause?

Long exposure to extreme cold, lead to multiple health issues, such as:

Increased cases of cold, flu and viral infections

Breathing issues, especially for asthma patients

Joint pains and stiffness

Risk of hypothermia in elderly people

Worsening of heart related conditions

Doctors advice, extra extra precaution for kids, senior citizens, and people with existing medical conditions.

You may like to read

How To Stay Safe During Extreme Winters?

To save yourself and your family during extreme cold winters:

Wear multiple layers of warm clothing, including caps, and gloves

Avoid stepping out early in the December unless necessary

Drink warm fluids to maintain body heat

Use heaters safely and ensure proper ventilation indoors

Keep an eye on elderly family members, and children

Following these simple steps can significantly reduce winter-related health issues.

TRENDING NOW

Will The Cold Waves Continue?

According to weather forecast, the cold waves and farm condition can continue for several more days across north India. Authorities are closely monitoring the weather conditions and can announce further restriction if the temperature falls. People are advised to stay updated with the local weather updates and follow safety guidelines.