For some people, cold weather means more headaches. What triggers an aching head in winter months? Also Read - Do you get frequent headaches? Up your magnesium intake

One theory is that when the cold air hits the trigeminal nerve – which supplies sensations to the face, mucous membranes, and other structures of the head – blood vessels in the brain constrict and causes headache. Cold whether headaches are more common in people who suffer from migraines. Also Read - Effective home remedies to get relief from the stabbing pain of ice pick headaches

Another possible cause for winter headaches is the change in air pressure. The pockets of air in our head, called sinuses, are usually at equilibrium with the atmospheric pressure. When the air pressure changes, it creates a shift between what you’re experiencing in your head and what’s going on in the air. This sudden change may trigger migraine headaches, according to Cynthia Armand, MD, a physician at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York, who studies how the changing seasons affect people with migraine. Also Read - Stress can trigger headaches: 5 natural remedies to relieve the pain

In a presentation published by the American Migraine Foundation, Armand said the changes in the weather and transitions between seasons can trigger migraine attacks.

That cold and dry air can also lead to dehydration — especially if you increase the heating in your home. Dehydration may cause the brain to temporarily contract or shrink due to the fluid loss, leading to headaches.

How to prevent or reduce winter headaches

People with migraine and those who are prone to headaches in winters should keep track of their diet, exercise and sleep cycles, and avoid things or behaviors that tend to increase their symptoms.

Wear scarf and hat when you go outside

When you step out during winters, wear warm clothing, wrap up in a scarf and hat so that your head and neck aren’t directly exposed to the cold air. Avoid going outside in the winter with wet hair. Stay away from anyone currently battling a bug.

Increase your water intake

If you have migraine, you need to drink plenty of water during winter, since indoor heating dries out the air around you. Getting a humidifier may help keep additional moisture in your environment. Also, seal any drafts in your house to avoid temperature fluctuation inside your home. Along with increasing your water intake, eat more water-rich fruits and vegetables.

Stay away from alcohol and caffeine

Alcohol is associated with the development of migraine headaches. A study published in the American Journal of Medicine pointed out that three or more servings of caffeinated coffee, tea, soda or energy drinks may trigger a migraine within the next 24 hours. Alcohol, carbonated drinks, and caffeinated beverages can also dehydrate your body – another trigger for headaches.

Exercise daily

Being physically active is another simple yet highly effective way to deal with headaches. Exercising daily can help reduce the frequency and severity of headaches.

A 2011 study concluded that exercise can be a preventative treatment for migraine. Another study published in Current Pain and Headache Reports in 2013 highlighted the positive impact of exercise on migraine management.

A 30-minute of brisk walking or jogging daily can do the trick to get rid of aching head. You can opt for cycling, swimming, yoga, or aerobics as well.