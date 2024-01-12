Cold Wave May Trigger Migraine Attack: 5 Tips To Minimise Its Effect

Cold Wave May Trigger Migraine Attack: Learn About The Main Causes And 5 Ways To Minimise Its Effect

When the temperature drops, people may face migraine attacks. Factors like barometric pressure, temperature fluctuations, and even lifestyle changes can act as triggers.

Northern India has been shivering under the cold wave and has been covered under the blanket of thick fog. The winter season comes with a lot of baggage. During the season, chances of cold, cough, influenza are common because a slight weather change can make us vulnerable to the virus. Reports say that some hospitals are filled with people showing signs and symptoms of these illnesses. Other than respiratory diseases, winter season can also trigger migraine attacks and sinusitis attacks due to the cold, harsh wind.

What Causes Migraine Attacks In Winter Season?

Migraine attacks are typically triggered by factors like loud noise, bright light, temperature changes, skipping meals, not eating, alcohol consumption or stress In this case, migraine in winter is possibly triggered by the temperature and weather changes and the harsh and cold wind. When the temperature suddenly drops or their is a sudden cold wave, the barometric pressure also drops. This drop in pressure can cause sinus or ear pain and migraine headaches. People already living with migraine issues may face more frequent and severe attacks.

The second thing triggering migraine in winters is the cold wind. Winter winds are cold and dry. It leads to the dehydration of the sinus membranes thereby triggering headaches and making them more intense.

Physiological Explanations Behind It

There are two physiological explanations behind the cause of migraine in winters. Experts say, serotonin has a huge role in the body to control and manage the constriction and dilation of the blood vessels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter which mediates the stress response from our brain to the body under unfavorable conditions. When migraine attack happens, both serotonin and blood vessels are impacted.

Secondly, when we are exposed to cold winds, it impacts the process of thermoregulation which in turn impacts blood flow. This triggers and causes migraine.

Tips To Minimise The Effect Of Cold Wind

Make sure to cover your scalp with a warm skull cap or a scarf so that it is not exposed directly to the cold wind. This can also prevent you from catching a cold.

Use war oil to massage your scalp. This can relieve migraine pain.

Take doctor recommended medicines and get adequate rest.

Sleep on time and sleep for adequate hours.

Do not eat food that contains MSG or tyramine.

Take rest and keep stock of any medication you're on.