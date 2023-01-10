Cold Wave And Working People: Expert Shares 5 Tips To Practice Limited Exposure To Extreme Weather

- Health A-Z
Cold weather can cause physical stress and can make a person sick. Recently, a city in Uttar Pradesh recorded a dramatic number of deaths due to heart attacks and brain attacks. Cold weather brings a number of health-related risks for older adults but even younger adults are not free from the health hazards of being exposed to cold weather and cold winds for longer periods.
Many parts of northern India are experiencing a severe and prolonged cold wave that has disrupted day-to-day lives. Working people or those working from offices are at a higher risk of weather-related illness.
A report, a study published in the Lancet had observed that more than 7 per cent of global deaths were attributed to cold weather.
While older adults are usually in more protective environments, younger adults and the homeless are more vulnerable and have high exposure to extreme weather conditions.
As per experts, abrupt changes in the weather can be stressful for the body. When a person moves from a warm, protective environment to a cold one, the biggest changes might happen in the lungs and skin. Suddenly breathing cold air is comparable to one experiencing the stinging of something. The same might happen to those who leave their houses for work. The following are some health risks you might be vulnerable to
Dr BD Pathak, Director, Department of GI, Minimal Invasive and Bariatric Surgery (Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad) shared some tips on how working people can protect themselves against the dramatic health effects of the cold wave-
