Cold Season Can Wreak Havoc On Your Lungs: Tips To Maintain Respiratory Health In Winters

The freezing temperature can exert pressure on the heart and lungs and even trigger a heart attack. Here are symptoms that one should watch out for in winter.

Most of us love winter as there are so many things that are special about this season, such as festivals, food, and bonfires. But don't forget the health issues that can come along with the cold season. The drop in temperature can wreak havoc on our respiratory system and can trigger symptoms such as cough and breathlessness, thereby leading to chronic lung diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), bronchiectasis, etc. This brings to the fore the importance of maintaining lung health during extreme temperatures.

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Faridabad, through an advisory explains the risk factors and preventive measures for a healthy respiratory system.

How cold affects our lungs

Venturing out in the freezing temperature exerts pressure on the heart and lungs. Cold air can cause cough, running nose, sore throat, and headaches. "Also, due to pressure exerted on the lungs, blood pressure shoots up and can trigger a heart attack," added Dr Jha.

Symptoms to watch out for in winter

Dr Jha said symptoms that one should watch out for in winter include shivering, fatigue, extreme exhaustion, drowsiness, slurred speech and headaches. "Sometimes, hypothermia sets us, implying that the body temperature falls below the normal range i.e. 98.6F."

How to prevent winter-related illnesses

Dr Jha said introducing certain lifestyle modifications can go a long way in avoiding winter-related illnesses. A few important measures that one should follow during the cold season are as follows:

Abstain from smoking. Even passive smoking poses a risk during the cold winter months.

Avoid exposure to pollution, smog, vehicular fumes, dust, etc.

Limit your outdoor activities and indulge in exercise.

Keep a tab on the Air Quality Index (AQI)

Ensure to wear a mask when going out, particularly in crowded places.

Those above 55 years of age should get themselves vaccinated for influenza and pneumonia to prevent infections.

Consume a balanced diet and keep yourself hydrated.

Watch out for dampness and moulds in the house.

Take respiratory medicines regularly.

Stressing on medical intervention in case of symptoms, Dr Jha, added, "Seek medical advice immediately as any delay can compound the situation and worsen the symptoms further."

