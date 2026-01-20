Cold Hands In Winter? Expert Reveals Possible Reasons And Tips To Manage It

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
One of the most frequent complaints is cold hands, and people experience this mostly during the cold seasons, but, on the contrary, some people experience cold hands all year round. Although in certain cases the presence of cold hands may not cause any harm, the chronic occurrence of cold hands may be a sign reflecting poor health conditions and life changes. Knowing the causes will enable you to control the symptoms and know when to consult a doctor. Here's what the expert has revealed about possible causes of cold hands and how you can manage them.
Dr. Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, General Medicines, ShardaCare Healthcity, reveals - "Cold hands aren't always about the weather, they're often your body's way of sending a signal. From poor circulation, low iron levels, and thyroid imbalance to stress, dehydration, or nerve issues, persistently cold hands can point to underlying health concerns. Even lifestyle habits like smoking or prolonged screen use can affect blood flow. Most causes are manageable. Staying active, managing stress, improving nutrition, keeping hydrated, and addressing medical conditions early can restore warmth and comfort. Instead of ignoring cold hands, listen closely, they may be telling you it's time to care better for your overall health".
The loss of blood flow is considered to be one of the most widespread causes of cold hands. Poor circulation contributes to the fact that very little warm blood gets to your extremities when circulation is poor and this can occur because of long sitting or inactivity or constricted blood vessels.
When it is cold, your body needs to provide the vital organs with the greatest amount of blood and leaves the hands and feet out. It is a natural reaction and leaves your hands icy even inside.
Raynaud's is an ability of the blood cells in the fingers to contract or rather spasm because of cold or stress. Manufacturing Hands can become white or blue, numb or achy, then warm.
Iron deficiency anaemia lowers the blood capacity to carry oxygen, and that may result in cold feet and hands, weariness and a feeling of lightheadedness.
A low thyroid hypothyroidism decelerates the metabolism, thus making the body difficult to produce heat. Weakness and fatigue, dry skin, and cold hands are possible indicators.
The response to stress is the fight or flight reaction, whereby the blood is diverted into the hands. Cold hands may be a common problem with chronic anxiety.
Overall, if you are someone dealing with all these symptoms, then there is a possibility that in case of persistent, painful, or changing colour cold hands, numbness, and other symptoms you should seek medical advice. Adverse effects and complications can be prevented with early diagnosis and can make life better.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information