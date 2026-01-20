Cold Hands In Winter? Expert Reveals Possible Reasons And Tips To Manage It

Are you experiencing that your cold hands won't warm up? Here's why it happens and how you can manage it this winter season and stay cosy.

Cold Hands In Winter Expert Reveals Possible Reasons And Tips To Manage It

One of the most frequent complaints is cold hands, and people experience this mostly during the cold seasons, but, on the contrary, some people experience cold hands all year round. Although in certain cases the presence of cold hands may not cause any harm, the chronic occurrence of cold hands may be a sign reflecting poor health conditions and life changes. Knowing the causes will enable you to control the symptoms and know when to consult a doctor. Here's what the expert has revealed about possible causes of cold hands and how you can manage them.

Expert Take On Cold Hands In Winter

Dr. Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, General Medicines, ShardaCare Healthcity, reveals - "Cold hands aren't always about the weather, they're often your body's way of sending a signal. From poor circulation, low iron levels, and thyroid imbalance to stress, dehydration, or nerve issues, persistently cold hands can point to underlying health concerns. Even lifestyle habits like smoking or prolonged screen use can affect blood flow. Most causes are manageable. Staying active, managing stress, improving nutrition, keeping hydrated, and addressing medical conditions early can restore warmth and comfort. Instead of ignoring cold hands, listen closely, they may be telling you it's time to care better for your overall health".

Poor Blood Circulation

The loss of blood flow is considered to be one of the most widespread causes of cold hands. Poor circulation contributes to the fact that very little warm blood gets to your extremities when circulation is poor and this can occur because of long sitting or inactivity or constricted blood vessels.

Tips to manage:

Move around and get physical to facilitate the circulation. Exercise your hands and stretch. Sitting in one position too long should be avoided.

Cold Weather Sensitivity

When it is cold, your body needs to provide the vital organs with the greatest amount of blood and leaves the hands and feet out. It is a natural reaction and leaves your hands icy even inside.

Tips to manage:

Wear gloves or mittens that are insulated. Wear coats to keep your core warm. Keep the use of hand warmers.

Raynaud's Phenomenon

Raynaud's is an ability of the blood cells in the fingers to contract or rather spasm because of cold or stress. Manufacturing Hands can become white or blue, numb or achy, then warm.

Tips to manage:

Use relaxation to deal with stress. See a physician in the case of severe or frequent symptoms.

Anaemia Low Iron Levels

Iron deficiency anaemia lowers the blood capacity to carry oxygen, and that may result in cold feet and hands, weariness and a feeling of lightheadedness.

You may like to read

Tips to manage:

Consume foods rich in iron such as leafy greens, beans and red meat. Combine vitamin C with some iron rich foods. Repeat a blood test in case of symptoms.

Thyroid Disorders

A low thyroid hypothyroidism decelerates the metabolism, thus making the body difficult to produce heat. Weakness and fatigue, dry skin, and cold hands are possible indicators.

Tips to manage:

Consult with a medical examination on chronic cold sensitivity. Adhere to thyroid treatment programs. Eat a balanced diet and live healthy.

Stress And Anxiety

The response to stress is the fight or flight reaction, whereby the blood is diverted into the hands. Cold hands may be a common problem with chronic anxiety.

TRENDING NOW

Tips to manage:

Do some deep breathing or meditation. Reduce caffeine intake Focus on sleep and psychological well-being.

Overall, if you are someone dealing with all these symptoms, then there is a possibility that in case of persistent, painful, or changing colour cold hands, numbness, and other symptoms you should seek medical advice. Adverse effects and complications can be prevented with early diagnosis and can make life better.