Cold Feet Even With Socks On? Expert Reveals 8 Winter Reasons You Shouldn’t Ignore

You and you alone are not the only ones when your feet are freezing, even after putting on thick warm socks. One of the most obvious causes of cold feet in winter is the cold feet itself, however, constantly feeling cold may be an indication of some health or lifestyle problems. May cause discomfort or even worse, depending on whether the factors that were present in the body are addressed or not.If you are someone still experiencing cold feet in winter, then you must pay attention to some of these things that your body might be indicating. Here are eight winter reasons you shouldn't ignore.

Expert Take On Cold Feet

Dr. Sunil Sekhri, Associate Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram, reveals, "In winter, people also tend to be less physically active, sit for longer hours, and drink less water, all of which worsen fluid retention. Additionally, conditions like heart disease, kidney issues, varicose veins, arthritis, and hypothyroidism may flare up in colder months, contributing to swelling".

Cold Feet Causes In Winter

Here are some of the possible reasons that you might look into

Poor Blood Circulation

One of the most prevalent causes of cold feet is reduced blood flow. During winter, the blood vessels narrow to ensure that the body maintains heat on important organs, resulting in extremities such as feet becoming colder. Circulation problems may be aggravated due to conditions like peripheral artery disease PAD, a sedentary lifestyle or sitting.

Low Iron Levels Anaemia

Lack of iron hinders the body in its capacity to ferry oxygen by the blood, and most of the times, this leaves hands and feet cold.It is also commonly seen that females experience cold feet more because they become anaemic because of heavy menstrual bleeding and it is also accomplished by fatigue and dizziness.

Hypothyroidism

Sluggish thyroid activity slows down the metabolic rate and the body becomes difficult to maintain the temperature. Hypothyroidism symptoms include people feeling too cold especially in their feet even when they are properly clothed. The common warning signs include weight gain, dry skin and hair thinning.

Nerve Issues or Neuropathy

Damage of the nerves, commonly caused by diabetes, lack of vitamin B-12 or chronic alcohol consumption, may cause a change in temperature perception. This can make feet to feel very cold even when they are not cold to feel. This condition is usually accompanied by tingling or numbness.

Dehydration In Winter

During the colder months, many people fail to drink substantial amounts of water. Dehydration causes blood to be less, which influences circulation and heat loss. The lack of hydration might make your feet colder even with the help of socks or insulated footwear.

Stress And Anxiety

Chronic stress will lead to the fight or flight response of the body, and this makes blood vessels narrow. This restricts the blood flow to the feet, resulting in constant cold. Cold feet due to anxiety are usually followed by nervousness, perspiration, or a fast pulse.

Poor Choices Of Footwear And Fabric

Cotton socks holds on to moisture, and feet get colder.Try wearing woollen or thermal socks to keep your feet warm this winter.

Age-Related Changes

With old age, blood flow tends to reduce, and the skin is thinner and thus can now hold heat in lesser amounts. Cold feet can easily occur in elderly people during winter, even in the house, and it is better to exercise additional precautions to keep warm and circulate.

Overall, cold feet in winter are not unusual, but coldness, changes of colour, numbness and pain must be noted. Such symptoms can be indicative of disorders in the circulation, nerve damage, or hormonal disproportions that need to be looked into.