Cognitive Depression: New Study Says Probiotics Can Help Ease Symptoms

Cognitive Depression: New Study Says Probiotics Can Help Ease Symptoms

Can a specific diet help ease symptoms of cognitive depression?

The discussion on mental health issues are being held more and more these days. There were several stigmas attached to it in the generations that came before ours. Even in the 21st century some people struggle to open up about their own mental state. However, the resources required to treat any kind of issues related to mental health has significantly increased and this has helped patients a lot.

Recently, a new study conducted on cognitive depression found out that certain symptoms of depression could be treated by following a pro-biotic rich diet.

Symptoms Of Cognitive Depression

We are mostly aware of the main symptoms of depression which includes hopelessness, guilt, apathy, mood fluctuations, and changes in body weight, insomnia and irritability. These are the main signs of depression but we should not ignore the long list of cognitive symptoms that patients face such as, difficulty concentration, memory issues and indecisiveness.

The study which concluded that pro-biotic diet can help depression conducted a randomized controlled trial on 40 patients. Experts observed that high-dose supplementation for about four weeks resulted in a significant enhance in memory and affected brain mechanisms underlying depression-based cognitive issues.

Link Between Our Gut And Brain

In order to understand how a probiotic diet can help ease depressive symptoms, we need understand the link between our gut health and our mental health. According to experts, the gut microbiome of people who are battling depression has a very different composition from the rest of the people who are not. they claim that the theory behind why there is a link between our gut and brain is slightly vague at the moment but they confirm that there certainly is a connection between the two. What experts are unsure about is whether a change is the gut microbiome composition follows depression or precedes depression. Another study demonstrated that 30 days of probiotics led to a significant decrease in symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Conclusion

Despite the vague areas of the research which requires more studies, experts conclude that probiotic diet does help ease symptoms of cognitive depression. They concluded that this diet has helped improve the hippocampal function, the part of our brain which is responsible for memory and emotions. The study that concluded these facts was also published in the Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience. The research finding published in this report adds to a growing body of evidence that there's a strong connection between the gut microbiome, mental health, and cognition.

You may like to read