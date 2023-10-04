Coffee And Mental Health: Can It Help Improve Symptoms Of Depression?

Coffee, a popular stimulant may help in bettering the symptoms of depression.

Caffeine is one of the most popular stimulants opted by a lot of people in the world. Its taste and aroma is not the only thing that attracts us to it. Caffeine has a unique impact on our energy. Some of us depend on daily caffeine intake to just be able to function throughout the day. It is known to boost alertness, increase energy and keep us from feeling sleepy or drowsy. Most people start there day with a strong cuppa and then go on about their daily task. It's one reason why we consume over 600 million cups of coffee in the U.S. each day.

Caffeine is also known to lift up your mood. If you are having a bad day or suffering from low energy, one cup can help you feel slightly better as well as give you a quick energy boost. According to research, caffeine may have an impact on people who are battling depression. Lets us understand how.

Depression Is Becoming More Prevalent These Days

Depression is becoming more and more prevalent in this day and age. A report published in WebMD from US states that, millions of people suffer from this mental health condition yearly. There are different types of depression with varying severity of symptoms. It also differs from person to person. For some people, symptoms of depression may last for months or even a year while for others, it may last for weeks. Typically, symptoms of clinical depression last for two weeks.

Coffee And Depression

Studies state that coffee does have some positive impacts on depression. It contains stimulative properties which are known to relieve certain symptoms. But, only moderate consumption will help because excess intake has other health repercussions.

Coffee can reduce the severity of the symptoms of depression

It can provide a mood boost

It can provide an energy boost

Here Is How A Person Battling Depression Should Consume Coffee

Have the first cup at least after one hour of waking up leaving time for your body to produce its natural cortisol hormone. You can drink one cup during the afternoon hours to avoid feeling the post lunch slump. However, you must not drink coffee right after lunch. Drinking coffee without sugar has many benefits and experts recommend this for everyone. Research shows that, sweet beverages can exacerbate symptoms and people who drink unsweetened coffee show less sign of depression than compared to others. One last tip for drinking coffee, never drink it after 6 or 7 pm as it will make it difficult for you to fall asleep.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearly states that four cups of coffee of regular size is absolutely safe for people. Beyond that, you may start experiencing negative symptoms. Excess consumption may cause palpitation, insomnia, disrupted sleep and restlessness.

