Why You Want Coffee Want When You Smoke?

University of Florida researchers have found two compounds in coffee that may explain why smokers want coffee in the morning. It's not caffeine.

I need a cup of coffee in the morning to kickstart the day. It just brightens my mood, increases alertness, and gives that instant energy boost to get moving. If you're a smoker, you may not find that first cigarette of the day satisfying without a sip of coffee. The coffee-cigarette combo is a morning habit for many smokers. But why smokers want coffee so much?

Brewed coffee contains compounds that affect nicotine receptors in the brain, suggested a study by researchers from the University of Florida.

It's not caffeine that makes smokers addicted to coffee in the morning. There are other things in coffee that affect the smokers' brain. In the cell-based study, the University of Florida research team identified two compounds in coffee that they claimed may help lighten the effects of morning nicotine cravings.

They believe that one of these compounds, called n-MP, may help suppress morning nicotine cravings, by restoring the nicotine receptor dysfunction in smokers.

The researchers stressed the need to study this coffee and cigarettes connection in animal models.

Smokers may want alcohol in the evening

You may crave alcohol when you're smoking and crave cigarettes when you're drinking. There have been studies alcohol-tobacco interactions.

For example, one research stated that smokers are more likely to drink alcohol than non-smokers. Most heavy drinkers are heavy smokers too. Smoking prevalence is also higher among alcohol users than among nondrinkers.

Smokers are also known to experience worse hangovers than non-smokers. Acetaldehyde, a chemical present both in cigarette smoke and alcohol, is hold responsible for those unpleasant hangover symptoms.

Smoking and drinking could be a bad mix. Excessive cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption have been associated with serious health problems like high blood pressure, liver cirrhosis, lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, hronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, etc.