Yeasts are fungi that can infect many parts of your body including the vagina. Yeast infection of the vagina, also known as vulvovaginal candidiasis, is one of the most commonly found vaginal infection that women experience. A report published in The Lancet observes that vulvovaginal candidiasis is the second most common infection of vagina after bacterial vaginosis. Also Read - 5 best natural ways to treat iron deficiency anaemia

Itching and irritation in the vagina and vulva

A burning sensation, especially during intercourse or while urinating

Redness and swelling of the vulva

Vaginal pain and soreness

Vaginal rash

Thick, white, odor-free vaginal discharge with a cottage cheese appearance

Watery vaginal discharge

Over-the-counter anti-fungal medicines can be your answer to this vaginal infection. But they may come with side effects. Try these simple home remedies before you switch to medicines.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been found to stop the growth of the fungi that causes yeast infections. Add half a cup of apple cider vinegar in your bath water and soak yourself in it for at least 20 minutes. However, always make sure to dilute the apple cider vinegar and never use it at full strength. This is because it can also kill the healthy bacteria in your body.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is known for its anti-fungal properties. This essential oil helps in treating a range of yeasts and fungi. All you need to do is use 3-5 drops of tea tree oil in 30 ml of warm coconut oil, soak a tampon in it and wear. Make sure to change the tampon regularly as it is very important for hygiene purposes.

Natural yogurt

Natural, unsweetened, non-flavored yogurt contains beneficial bacteria, called probiotics. These contribute to help restore the balance of bacteria and yeast in the body. You can eat yogurt or apply it to the vulva around the vagina.

Probiotic supplements

Some probiotic supplements may offer a natural solution to yeast infection. They aim to restore the balance of bacteria and yeast in your vaginal area. These supplements can be taken orally or inserted in the vagina. They also increase the efficiency of the antifungal medications (in case you are taking them).

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has antifungal properties and has been shown to combat yeast. Raw organic coconut oil can be applied internally or externally to ease out the fungal infection symptoms. Also, warm coconut oil can also be paired up with teak tree oil for more a more powerful remedy.

Garlic

Garlic is a known to come with antifungal and antibiotic properties, thanks to allicin, its active component. So, it can definitely be your answer to vaginal yeast infection. You can have raw garlic or include it in your recipes. Making a garlic paste and applying it on the affected areas will also help. However, people with sensitive skin may experience burning and irritation. Therefore, in this case they should not use garlic if they have sensitive skin. If the burning sensation worsens, you should discontinue the use of garlic.