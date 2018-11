It is commonly known that school going kids face tremendous strain when it comes to carrying the load of their backpacks. “For parents, if your child ever complaints about a backache or their bag being too heavy, ignoring these comments is not advisable. With increase in demand for bag with more capacity for school kids, posture concerns due to the weight bearing are also on the rise,” says Dr Raghavendra KS, Consultant Joint Replacement and Spine Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. He also lists out tips for children and parents.

Carrying heavy backpacks leads to increased strain on the muscles, which results in unusual posture and spine alignment is affected, this can lead to serious spinal deformities. While kids may not exhibit immediate symptoms, the first indication is lower back pain. In the long run, they may develop body imbalances which may further lead to deterioration in the condition of the nervous system; this may make them highly susceptible to injuries. Neglecting these aspects might lead to spinal deformity also known as ‘kyphoscoliosis’ in the long run; it is described as an abnormal curvature of the spine. So, if they ignore the instructions and carry heavy bags, there could be severe complications that may include:

Lower back curvature

Lumbar asymmetry

Disc compression

Damage to shoulder tissues

Inhibited mobility in the hands and finger agility

Nerve damage

For parents, it is best to be informed of certain vulnerabilities and assist their child right, to prevent skeletal and muscular damage.